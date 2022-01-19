Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / F1 money dispute could scupper 2022 sprint race plans
Formula 1 News

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision

By:

McLaren insists it is happy to sit and wait for Audi to make a decision over its Formula 1 future before evaluating a potential tie-up.

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision

The Woking-based team has been linked as a contender to join up with Audi if the Volkswagen Group-owned company enters grand prix racing when new engine rules come in from 2026.

It has held exploratory talks with the German manufacturer but it suggests that the ball is now in VW’s court about what happens next.

It is understood that VW is considering two options for an F1 assault: an Audi push with McLaren or using its Porsche brand with Red Bull.

Speaking at a media event at McLaren’s Woking factory, Brown cheekily suggested that the Red Bull option appeared to be moving forward while the Audi situation remained unclear.

“I'm hearing they're going to do something with Red Bull on the Porsche front,” said Brown. “I think they've spoken with a handful of people on the grid and, as you would imagine, we have conversations.

“But in the short term, and medium term, we're very happy where we are [with Mercedes]. So we're going to just wait and see: are they going to enter the sport? Because I think that's not been definitively decided.

“If they do, we have a contract through this term. And naturally, we're going to evaluate where we are and who's in the sport, and then take a decision on what we're going to do in 2026 in due course.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

McLaren switched to Mercedes engines last season as part of a long-term deal, and will stick with the German manufacturer until the end of the current rules cycle.

While it has long been questioned about whether or not a customer team can win a world championship, Brown is convinced about the possibilities.

“I think we can win with a Mercedes engine,” he said. “I know for a long time there's been this view you can't win with a customer engine. I think you can and we're very confident that our Mercedes power unit is identical to theirs. We've not seen anything to say otherwise.

“You are at a little bit of a disadvantage from an overall design concept, because they understandably get a view of what the architecture looks like. So there is a detriment to being a customer team. But it's not the power unit itself. It's the knowledge that you get by kind of having a first look [at the engine design].”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 money dispute could scupper 2022 sprint race plans
Previous article

F1 money dispute could scupper 2022 sprint race plans
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 money dispute could scupper 2022 sprint race plans
Formula 1

F1 money dispute could scupper 2022 sprint race plans

FIA plans to further tweak F1 rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear
Formula 1

FIA plans to further tweak F1 rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren reveals launch date for new F1 car
Formula 1

McLaren reveals launch date for new F1 car

McLaren: Top F1 teams "holding sport to ransom" over sprint damage allowance
Formula 1

McLaren: Top F1 teams "holding sport to ransom" over sprint damage allowance

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Latest news

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision

F1 money dispute could scupper 2022 sprint race plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 money dispute could scupper 2022 sprint race plans

FIA plans to further tweak F1 rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA plans to further tweak F1 rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear

F1 head of marketing Norman leaves role
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 head of marketing Norman leaves role

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as Stuart Codling finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1 Prime

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. Nigel Roebuck recalls a remarkable champion.

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Prime

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. Mark Gallagher ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.