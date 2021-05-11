Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying

By:

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl acknowledged his team has a "clear goal" to improve its qualifying performance after a Spanish Grand Prix weekend that saw it struggle to match rival outfit Ferrari.

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying

McLaren picked up where it left off in 2020, holding third place in the constructors' championship after four races with a slender five-point lead over Ferrari.

At last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix McLaren was outscored by the Italian outfit for the first time in 2021, with Ferrari's qualifying performance proving key on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc started and finished fourth, while McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris started seventh and ninth and could only move up one spot each during a race in which overtaking came at a premium.

So far at least one Ferrari has managed to outqualify both McLarens at every race weekend, leaving Norris and Ricciardo with a lot of work to do on Sundays.

Team boss Seidl acknowledged improving its qualifying form is a "clear goal" for the Woking squad, particularly ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix at which overtaking is virtually impossible.

"If you look at this race weekend, I think we simply have to accept that Ferrari was strong in the race, but if you look at the whole season I think it is clear we need to try to finish higher up on Saturdays," Seidl said.

"Because in the end it makes your life on Sunday so much easier if you do your stints in free air without pressure behind, which we managed in some races already this year because of having a good start or a good first lap.

"And it brought us back to the position where we wanted to be already on Saturday in qualifying.

"It's clear, that's the goal. We want to finish higher up on Saturdays, in the end you want to finish on Saturday where potential of the car is."

Read Also:

Seidl said Ferrari's strong pace in Barcelona "wasn't a surprise" but was still satisfied with the 12 points McLaren managed to score in its season-long battle against Maranello.

"If you start here in Barcelona in seventh and ninth, when you finish in sixth and eighth and none of the cars starting in front of you have an issue, I think you need to be happy," he added.

"It's important that we still managed to score 12 points on a race weekend where Ferrari was quite strong. And we only lost six points in the constructors' championship.

"It's good to see it's obviously a very tight battle, especially with Ferrari, and it's simply important to make sure we keep bringing upgrades to the car in the next races in order to keep this battle of P3 alive.

"It's good that we still have this P3 despite us struggling this weekend compared to them but we're expecting a season long battle with them."

Tickets
shares
comments
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

Previous article

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP Tickets
Teams McLaren
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
MotoGP

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

4
Le Mans

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars

5
Formula 1

What is behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrades

Latest news
McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying
Formula 1

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying

33m
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime
Formula 1

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

57m
Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle
Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

1h
Leclerc explains sensational Bottas pass in Spanish GP
Formula 1

Leclerc explains sensational Bottas pass in Spanish GP

13h
Monaco 1970: When Brabham crashed on the last lap
Formula 1

Monaco 1970: When Brabham crashed on the last lap

14h
Latest videos
F1: FIA happy with Red Bull's wings 01:14
Formula 1
29m

F1: FIA happy with Red Bull's wings

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Spanish GP best photos 02:28
Formula 1
3h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Spanish GP best photos

Hamilton wants new Mercedes F1 contract soon 00:44
Formula 1
19h

Hamilton wants new Mercedes F1 contract soon

F1: Red Bull and the curse of the second seat 01:20
Formula 1
19h

F1: Red Bull and the curse of the second seat

F1: Verstappen 00:40
Formula 1
May 10, 2021

F1: Verstappen "called himself in" for slow stop

More from
Filip Cleeren
Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough" Spanish GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

Ex-F1 star Reutemann moved to intensive care
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ex-F1 star Reutemann moved to intensive care

Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first" Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: 100th F1 pole "feels like one of the first"

More from
McLaren
Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren

What is behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrades Spanish GP
Formula 1

What is behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrades

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
57m
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
22h
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
23h
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021

Trending Today

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars
Le Mans Le Mans

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars

What is behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrades

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed

Leclerc explains sensational Bottas pass in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains sensational Bottas pass in Spanish GP

Latest news

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

Leclerc explains sensational Bottas pass in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains sensational Bottas pass in Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.