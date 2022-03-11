Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bahrain F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images on Day 2 Next / Alonso: Alpine F1 team "more optimistic" than a week ago
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing News

McLaren in 'race against time' to get new F1 brake parts to Bahrain

McLaren has admitted that it is in a ‘race against time’ to fly new brake components out to Bahrain to try to help save its final day of Formula 1 testing.

McLaren in 'race against time' to get new F1 brake parts to Bahrain
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

On the back of an encouraging week in the first pre-season test in Barcelona, McLaren has endured a more difficult time at Sakhir after struggling with overheating brakes.

The team could not find a cure for the problem at the track, and that meant that Lando Norris has been restricted in how long his runs can be during the first two days.

McLaren’s factory has been mobilised to manufacturer revised brake ducts to try to improve thermal management, with it hoped the new parts can be ready in time to fly out to Bahrain before Saturday’s final day of action.

Team principal Andreas Seidl admitted that it was not as easy situation for the team.

“After the good test we had in Barcelona, this first one-and-a-half days here definitely did not go to plan,” he said on Friday. “We have unexpectedly an issue with the front axle with the brake, which we have to solve. So [it’s] a race against time at the moment in order to get upgraded parts.

“We will make steps with modifications that we could do here in the track, which still allow us to work on the car, working on the understanding of the car as well. We could run some small upgrades on the car as well, in order to extract more performance from the package.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Despite the issues, though, Seidl was sure that, even if the new parts did not arrive for the final test day, the team would be on top of things before next weekend’s first F1 race of the season.

“I'm still optimistic that despite the running time we lost and the limited laps we can do that, in the end, we can leave the track here well prepared for the first race weekend," he added.

As well as enduring brake problems, McLaren has been without Daniel Ricciardo for the first two days of the test. The Australian has been unwell and unable to drive.

UPDATE: 

In a statement issued on Friday evening the team said: “McLaren Racing can confirm that after feeling unwell from Wednesday onwards in Bahrain, Daniel Ricciardo has now returned a positive PCR test for covid-19.

“Daniel is therefore continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations.

“Under these regulations Daniel will be released in time for next weekend’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. Daniel is already beginning to feel better, and we wish him well for a quick recovery.

“Following this, we can confirm that Lando Norris will remain in the MCL36 for the final day of the official pre-season test in Bahrain tomorrow.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images on Day 2
Previous article

Bahrain F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images on Day 2
Next article

Alonso: Alpine F1 team "more optimistic" than a week ago

Alonso: Alpine F1 team "more optimistic" than a week ago
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen still not at "full beans" despite topping F1 test Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Verstappen still not at "full beans" despite topping F1 test

Hamilton: Mercedes not in hunt for F1 wins right now Bahrain March testing
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes not in hunt for F1 wins right now

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime
Formula 1

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

McLaren More from
McLaren
Piastri joins pool of McLaren F1 reserves for 2022 season
Formula 1

Piastri joins pool of McLaren F1 reserves for 2022 season

Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss final F1 test day Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss final F1 test day

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Saudi Arabia Prime
Extreme E

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Latest news

Verstappen still not at "full beans" despite topping F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen still not at "full beans" despite topping F1 test

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen quickest on final day
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen quickest on final day

IndyCar winner Herta handed McLaren F1 test programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

IndyCar winner Herta handed McLaren F1 test programme

The Bahrain pre-season test as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Bahrain pre-season test as it happened

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Prime

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt

Formula 1
6 h
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Prime

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
22 h
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Prime

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design...

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.