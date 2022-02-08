Tickets Subscribe
All
Formula 1 News

McLaren launches 1432-piece Lego model of its 2021 F1 car

The McLaren Formula 1 team has presented a 1432-piece Lego version of its 2021 MCL35M car in the latest Lego Technic crossover with real-life motorsports.

McLaren launches 1432-piece Lego model of its 2021 F1 car
By:
Listen to this article

McLaren says the model, which features the team's 2021 papaya orange and blue livery but also shows off some 2022 styling cues, was "designed by LEGO Group design experts with support from the McLaren F1 race team."

The 65cm long model includes a modelled V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering activated from the cockpit, suspension, and a differential lock.

"We are excited to unveil the unique Lego Technic model of our McLaren F1 car, a fun and engaging product that celebrates our 2021 season livery while giving fans a hands-on interpretation of the new 2022 F1 car design," said McLaren's technical director James Key.

"This has been made possible by an agile collaboration with the Lego Group team, who have truly embraced the spirit of our brave and bold approach to design. The final product looks fantastic, and we cannot wait to make this available to our fans."

Lego Technic's head of product Neils Henrik Horsted added: "The partnership between the Lego Group and McLaren continuously develops each time we get together for the next collaboration.

"The way in which we are able to inspire our fans through the technology and designs produced pushes the limits of possibility, both on the racetrack and whilst building with Lego bricks. This unique product is a true testament to the importance of the play experience for our fans."

 

The McLaren MCL35M, which will be available worldwide from 1 March, is the first licensed F1 car in the Lego Technic product line.

Previous collaborations between the Danish toy giant and real-life motorsports teams include the 1580-piece Porsche 911 RSR GTE car, a 1682-piece AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE, a McLaren Senna GT car, the Ducati Panigale V4 R motorbike and a Porsche 99X Formula E model.

McLaren, which finished fourth in the 2021 constructors' championship, will launch its 2022 F1 car, the MCL36, in an online event on 11 February.

The Woking team is going to unveil all four of its 2022 entries at the same event, with its IndyCar, Extreme E and Shadow e-sports projects all featuring alongside the new F1 car.

