Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel Next / Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 News

McLaren launches recruitment drive to help address F1 "weaknesses"

McLaren has launched a major recruitment campaign to boost its engineering and aerodynamic talent as part of an effort to help it push up the grid in Formula 1.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren launches recruitment drive to help address F1 "weaknesses"
Listen to this article

While the Woking-based squad openly admits that it is waiting for a new wind tunnel and simulator to come on tap in the middle of next year before it can accelerate its progress, it is not sitting back in the mean time.

After a season where it has not made the progress it wanted, having fallen away from the top three teams, McLaren knows it needs to lift things up if it wants to move forwards.

Speaking at the season closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, team principal Andreas Seidl has revealed that part of its efforts to improve things includes it bringing on board more staff over the next 12 months.

The team felt that the way that its early season brake issues triggered problems for its in-season development programme had exposed a lack of resource.

“This season clearly has showed us some of the weaknesses we still have in terms of setup of the team,” said Seidl.

“And thanks to the issues we were having, it became obvious to us that we didn't have enough resources available compared to other teams, especially on the engineering side, in order to be able to deal with developments of the current car plus making sure in parallel you can have a look on next year's car as well.

“That's why we have put in a lot of hard work, also together with the financial department, knowing that we are working in a cost cap environment as well, to find synergies and efficiencies within the current way how we do F1.

“That has allowed us now to start, pretty much two months ago, quite a significant campaign of hiring more engineers to simply have more people available, in order to be able in the future to do things more in parallel.

“I think that's definitely one of the weaknesses we're having currently in the team. And hopefully, with getting more of these engineers on board in the next year, we will be able to make another step there.”

Mechanics work on the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, in the garage

Mechanics work on the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, in the garage

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

It is understood that the jobs include high-profile positions including aerodynamics project leader, senior aerodynamicists, senior suspension designers and aerodynamics designer.

While teams are operating under a cost cap in F1, McLaren gave the green light to the recruitment push after a deep analysis of its spending over the first year of the new rules had highlighted where savings can be made, and resources diverted, to bring on board the staff who can help lift its performance.

Seidl also explained that the major brake problems which hampered McLaren in pre-season testing and the opening race in Bahrain had long-term consequences for the squad, which may still be felt in to next year.

“I think it had quite a consequence for us as a team for different reasons,” he said. “First of all, obviously, with testing being so limited nowadays, and going into a completely new era of Formula 1, with completely new cars, then missing out on half of the testing, compared to all the other competitors, definitely put us on the back foot quite a lot in terms of preparation for the season.

“Then we had to use a lot of resources as well, at a time where we would have liked to use all the resources simply to performance develop the car, instead of fixing brake issues.

“It was also something that I think put us on the back foot even further, and to a certain degree, probably even had an impact on the development of next year's car, because we couldn't start it as early as we would have liked to do.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel
Previous article

Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel
Next article

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023 Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023

Verstappen explains Abu Dhabi GP F1 qualifying "scare" Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen explains Abu Dhabi GP F1 qualifying "scare"

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Latest news

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina, extending his all-time winning record to 15 victories in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Sargeant lined up for winter testing with 2021 Alpine F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sargeant lined up for winter testing with 2021 Alpine F1 car

New Williams driver Logan Sargeant could log extra Formula 1 mileage over the winter in a 2021 Alpine, if the two teams finalise a deal.

Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton admits his Abu Dhabi Grand Prix retirement “sums up the whole year” having ended 2022 without a win for the first time in Formula 1.

Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez would have been "dying fly" on one-stop F1 strategy

Christian Horner says Sergio Perez would have been a "dying fly" if Red Bull had opted for a one-stop strategy in the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
10 h
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.