Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
293 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
300 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

shares
comments
McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car
By:

When McLaren pulls the covers off its new MCL35M at its Woking factory this evening, the expectation is of it being Formula 1’s most different car.

For with teams forced to carry over their chassis from last season to this one, as part of cost-saving measures introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the scope for radical overhauls are quite limited.

But McLaren will be a different story though, for its switch from Renault to Mercedes engines has forced it to do quite a lot with its upgraded car.

With power unit packaging being a core component of current F1 design, and manufacturers each having unique approaches to their overall concept, McLaren has had to make some significant changes.

That much was made clear by the team last month when it talked about where its focus had been over the winter.

"Whereas every other team will carry over most of its car from last year into this year, our switch to the Mercedes power unit means that’s not the case for us,” said McLaren production director Piers Thynne.

“It’s driven a huge amount of change and, essentially, we’ve been building a new car. The number of new parts on the MCL35M is about the same as when we built the MCL35.”

Read Also:

But while the extensive changes to the chassis, gearbox housing, cooling layout and electrics have all been prompted by the Mercedes move, McLaren will not be immune to other factors forced on other teams.

The main challenge thrown at everyone is the new aero rules that have been introduced by the FIA to cut downforce – and help limit some of the stresses being put through tyres.

The changes to the floor and rear of the car have a much bigger impact on car performance than how they look – and could well become a talking point in the early part of the year.

For McLaren, they come against the backdrop of it targeting some key areas of improvement for the MCL35M which it hopes will help it try to repeat its top three finish in the constructors’ championship.

For while the car was strong in high-speed corners and under braking, there were some inherent weaknesses that it hopes to address.

Speaking about these, technical director James Key said: “I think in terms of weaknesses, we still need to improve ourselves a bit in low speed. It's not quite as weak as it was [in 2019], and that was one of the big pushes to try and improve that low speed, balance and consistency that we had in certain types of low speed corners.

"Then, in some conditions, the car doesn't perform quite as well as we'd like it to - and that's in some weather conditions or some grip conditions, which we can kind of see in the data.”

McLaren's launch event will begin at 7pm GMT and will be streamed live on Motorsport.com.

Related video

Zhou is China's only F1 hope for 15 years - Alpine

Previous article

Zhou is China's only F1 hope for 15 years - Alpine

Next article

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500

4h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
NASCAR Cup

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

4
Formula 1

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity

5
Formula 1

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

53min
Latest news
Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025
Formula 1

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025

38m
McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car
Formula 1

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

53m
Zhou is China's only F1 hope for 15 years - Alpine
F2

Zhou is China's only F1 hope for 15 years - Alpine

20h
The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze
Formula 1

The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze

22h
How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Feb 14, 2021
Latest videos
Ferrari SF21 engine fireup 01:01
Formula 1
Feb 13, 2021

Ferrari SF21 engine fireup

Why Crypto Fan Tokens Are Coming To F1 in 2021 04:17
Formula 1
Feb 12, 2021

Why Crypto Fan Tokens Are Coming To F1 in 2021

Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert 01:53
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert

Jackie Stewart: Path to Glory 00:52
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Jackie Stewart: Path to Glory

Alfa Romeo: the Dawn of Dominance 01:20
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Alfa Romeo: the Dawn of Dominance

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
How F1 know-how is making waves in the America’s Cup
Formula 1 / Special feature

How F1 know-how is making waves in the America’s Cup

Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1 is going to be ‘very aggressive’ on new engine rules

Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races

Trending Today

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

How Hamilton tried to isolate himself from COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Hamilton tried to isolate himself from COVID-19

Analysis: Why 4WD is on Formula 1's agenda
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Analysis: Why 4WD is on Formula 1's agenda

Latest news

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

Zhou is China's only F1 hope for 15 years - Alpine
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Zhou is China's only F1 hope for 15 years - Alpine

The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.