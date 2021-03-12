McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
274 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Teams happy with F1 sprint race plans ahead of Bahrain meeting
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again

By:

McLaren will continue to share reserve drivers with Mercedes in Formula 1 this year as part of a continued agreement between the two teams.

McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again

McLaren raced without its own nominated reserve driver last season after agreeing to call on Mercedes' back-ups if needed, with the agreement to remain in place this year should circumstances arise where a stand-in driver is required.

Mercedes currently has Formula E drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries already locked in as its official reserves and both are familiar with McLaren.

Vandoorne raced for the operation in 2017 and 2018, and logic suggests that it would be relatively easy for the Belgian to step if needed.

De Vries was previously a McLaren junior driver, although he didn’t sample an F1 car until he handled a Mercedes in the Abu Dhabi test in December.

“On our side we will do the same again as last year,” said team principal Andreas Seidl.

“We will have an agreement again with Toto, with Mercedes, to use their reserve drivers in case of an emergency. We’re happy with that.”

Read Also:

While McLaren has revealed its plans regarding reserve drivers, Mercedes has been in discussion with free-agent Nico Hulkenberg as a potential super sub if one of its reserves is unavailable.

Vandoorne and de Vries both have Formula E commitments that currently collide with Spanish, Monaco and Azerbaijan GPs in the first part of the year, and there could be further clashes later in the season.

Mercedes hopes to have Hulkenberg available for those weekends, potentially sharing the German’s services with partner team Aston Martin.

Hulkenberg stood in three times at the former Racing Point outfit in 2020, when first Sergio Perez and then Lance Stroll were sidelined after positive COVID tests.

“There is a situation that our two reserve drivers, Stoffel and Nyck, are racing in Formula E and there are certain races where there is an overlap,” said Wolff when asked by Motorsport.com about Mercedes' talks with Hulkenberg.

“I think Nico knows the current generation of F1 cars and the tyres. And it would be good to have him in the line-up as a solution, maybe to be shared with other teams, because he’s a known quantity and well respected.

“It would be good, but it’s not [done] yet, we didn’t put pen to paper.”

It’s understood that Hulkenberg is talking to Aston Martin about reprising his reserve role in 2021, but as is the case with Mercedes, no deal has been agreed.

shares
comments

Related video

Teams happy with F1 sprint race plans ahead of Bahrain meeting

Previous article

Teams happy with F1 sprint race plans ahead of Bahrain meeting
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

4h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’

1h
4
Formula 1

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

2h
5
Supercars

Slade explains heartbreaking Bathurst crash

Latest news
McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again
Formula 1

McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again

28m
Teams happy with F1 sprint race plans ahead of Bahrain meeting
Formula 1

Teams happy with F1 sprint race plans ahead of Bahrain meeting

54m
Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’
Formula 1

Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’

1h
Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident
Formula 1

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

2h
Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine
Formula 1

Perez and Sainz accept Bahrain offer for COVID-19 vaccine

2h
Latest videos
F1 2021 contenders 02:33
Formula 1
9m

F1 2021 contenders

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
21h

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS 05:54
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21 04:47
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

More from
McLaren
Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito convinced Williams can match McLaren's F1 revival

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

Ricciardo at "the limit" for McLaren F1 cockpit
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo at "the limit" for McLaren F1 cockpit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Trending Today

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

Slade explains heartbreaking Bathurst crash
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Slade explains heartbreaking Bathurst crash

Grave Digger driver Dennis Anderson injured in crash
Other truck Other truck / Breaking news

Grave Digger driver Dennis Anderson injured in crash

Tsuchiya team no longer ‘flapping about’ with new Porsche
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Tsuchiya team no longer ‘flapping about’ with new Porsche

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again

Teams happy with F1 sprint race plans ahead of Bahrain meeting
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Teams happy with F1 sprint race plans ahead of Bahrain meeting

Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Early Bahrain gearbox issue ‘came out of nowhere’

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.