Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow
Formula 1 News

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

By:

McLaren says it cannot let victory in the Italian Grand Prix allow it to ease off in its push to get to the front of the Formula 1 grid regularly.

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

The Woking-based squad became the first team to take a 1-2 in 2021, with Daniel Ricciardo leading home Lando Norris at Monza.

But despite the joy of the triumph, team principal Andreas Seidl is clear about just how much room for improvement he thinks his squad needs to make.

And he says that the drubbing it took compared to the top teams at the Dutch GP a week before Monza highlighted just how much it still needed to push on.

“What I respect, looking at Mercedes and Red Bull, is that they have a car that can fight for the win every single weekend,” explained Seidl.

“That is the gap we have as a team compared to these guys, so I am not too focused on a 1-2 or whatever. In the end it is a sensational result for us, but only seven days before we got destroyed in Zandvoort in terms of performance.

“That is the gap we still have to the top teams with our car, and that is why we have to keep working hard in order to keep closing the gap in all kinds of circuits.”

Seidl, who celebrated the victory with the entire McLaren workforce at Woking last week, is clear though that the win will help lift spirits at the squad, and that it provides proof of the progress it is making.

“It is the best motivation to keep going,” he said. “I am obviously very happy with what both drivers showed, and I am very happy with Daniel making his steps since the summer break and getting back to where he wants to be, where we want to have him.

“And this is in addition to Lando, who is in unbelievable form this year and obviously that’s the drive that we want to have and we need to have in order to fight for Ferrari, and in order to keep going in our journey towards the front in Formula 1 again.”

Read Also:

While McLaren has been making progress up the grid, having finished last year as the third best team, it had been left without a win since 2012.

But even though rivals like AlphaTauri, Racing Point and Alpine grabbed victories in recent years, Seidl said he never got annoyed by the situation.

“It is not frustrating to see other guys winning, because in the end if you win the race you deserve it,” he said.

“The more important thing for me is to see that we continually improve as a team, so in the end we are going to get to that point as a team to win races down to our own performances each weekend, independent of track characteristics, tyre selection, track conditions. That’s what I am focused on.

“But obviously we want to take opportunities when they are there, because obviously a moment like [the Italian GP] is simply unforgettable for everyone in the team.

“It is important to celebrate these moments because they do not come that often at the moment for us. But we are on the up. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are very happy how we could pull this off.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

Previous article

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2
MotoGP

Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike

3
IndyCar

“Fantastic year,” says O’Ward – but he’s still disappointed

6 h
4
Esports

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news
McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort
Formula 1

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

14m
Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow
Formula 1

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

16 h
Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around
Formula 1

Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around

20 h
Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

Sep 19, 2021
Williams' race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito
Formula 1

Williams' race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito

Sep 18, 2021
Latest videos
Virtual Onboard - Sochi Autodrom 01:49
Formula 1
12 h

Virtual Onboard - Sochi Autodrom

Formula 1: Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo seat 00:57
Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021

Formula 1: Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo seat

Zak Brown on the historic Monza win 02:01
Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021

Zak Brown on the historic Monza win

Andreas Seidl on McLaren winning at Monza 03:24
Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021

Andreas Seidl on McLaren winning at Monza

Lando Norris on giving up the win and more at Monza 05:54
Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021

Lando Norris on giving up the win and more at Monza

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around
Formula 1

Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around

Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Video Inside
Formula 1

Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

McLaren More from
McLaren
Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow Italian GP
Formula 1

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

Ricciardo: "Surreal" to have Monza F1 trophy next to Senna's at MTC
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Surreal" to have Monza F1 trophy next to Senna's at MTC

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike

“Fantastic year,” says O’Ward – but he’s still disappointed
IndyCar IndyCar

“Fantastic year,” says O’Ward – but he’s still disappointed

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021

Latest news

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.