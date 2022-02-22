Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Norris experimenting with driving style to adapt to 2022 F1 car Next / The details that set Haas's real F1 2022 car apart
Formula 1 News

McLaren predicts "successful decade" for F1 business

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown believes Formula 1 is set for a "successful decade" commercially amid an influx of big sponsorship deals for teams.

McLaren predicts "successful decade" for F1 business
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

F1 enjoyed a small increase in its global TV audience last year, aided by increased interest through the Netflix Drive to Survive series and a compelling title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Ahead of the 2022 season, a number of teams have announced major new partnership, including an influx of companies relating to big tech and cryptocurrency.

McLaren has also added several new partners to its portfolio in recent times, prompting Brown to hail a strong period to come for F1 on a commercial level.

"Formula 1 is in a very strong place commercially," Brown said. "[We have] more grands prix than ever with continued demand on TV, digital, and with Netflix, the overall exposure for the sport is very strong.

"[There are] a lot of corporate partners coming in. We've been having a lot of success for some time. We're at over 45 partners now between our car and licensing and over a dozen joined us last year, some of the world's biggest companies.

"[It's] great to see others in the sport raking in first-class global organisations. I think we're in a very healthy state, and with the on-track competition being what it is and the financial budget cap in place, the racing should get closer.

"I think we're in store for a real successful decade in Formula 1."

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Red Bull announced earlier this month it had agreed a new title partnership with US tech giant Oracle, reported to be worth $100m per year, and a separate deal with Bybit claimed to be worth $50m per year.

Read Also:

Asked if those reported figures were a help for other teams when it came to pointing to the value of F1 and discussing sponsorship deals, Brown felt it was only a benefit to the series' ecosystem.

"It's great to have big brands and big companies like that joining the sport," Brown said.

"It's clearly a very significant investment, so I do think it's a good story. Whether the actual number [for Red Bull] is accurate, I don't know.

"But it's great to have companies like that, and in Formula 1, they've brought on some good new global partners and other corporate partners of the sport.

"I think all of these are good storylines for all of us."

shares
comments

Related video

Norris experimenting with driving style to adapt to 2022 F1 car
Previous article

Norris experimenting with driving style to adapt to 2022 F1 car
Next article

The details that set Haas's real F1 2022 car apart

The details that set Haas's real F1 2022 car apart
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton: F1 needs non-biased stewards
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 needs non-biased stewards

Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona?
Formula 1

Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona?

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Latest news

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images
Formula 1 Formula 1

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images

Bottas: Alfa Romeo understands issues that limited F1 test mileage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo understands issues that limited F1 test mileage

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
9 h
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
11 h
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
19 h
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Prime

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Prime

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.