Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

shares
comments
McLaren pushing on with company restructure
By:

McLaren is pushing on with a £500 million refinancing plan for the entire company, which could include selling a minority stake in its Formula 1 team.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the McLaren Group could even raise the extra cash through a 'Special Purpose Acquisition Company' (SPAC), which can take a private company into public ownership without the need for a formal IPO.

McLaren, which runs an automotive division, its racing team and applied technology arm, has been hit hard by the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Back in June, McLaren agreed a £150 million loan arrangement with the National Bank of Bahrain to help increase liquidity amid mounting concerns over a short term cash flow problem.

Read Also:

While that deal helped it survive the more immediate dangers forced by the pandemic, McLaren still needs to find extra cash until revenue streams from road car sales and F1 start returning to how they were before coronavirus hit.

With the financial situation unlikely to turn around quickly, though, McLaren is looking at a variety of options to make things more secure in the short term.

Mike Flewitt, McLaren Automotive chief executive, told the Financial Times: "We need to restructure the total business.

"We went into this year having two very successful years in automotive, but the total business did not have the liquidity to survive this kind of crisis."

Nothing has been ruled out, and investment could come from private equity funds, individuals, families, sovereign wealth funds or a US-based SPAC.

Flewitt added: "We will look for investors who have a common vision to our shareholder base, both in terms of the structure, direction of the company, and medium-term plans,"

McLaren is in the process of selling and then leasing back its factory in Woking, in a bid to raise extra finances that can help pay down its debt.

Further cash could also come through a partial sale of its F1 team, which has enjoyed a successful season and is battling with Racing Point for third place in the constructors' championship.

Currently, around 56% of McLaren Group is owned by Bahrain's Mumtalakat Holding Company, 14% by Mansour Ojjeh and 10% by Michael Latifi, with the remaining 20% split between minority shareholders.

Related video

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism

Previous article

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism

Next article

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Dale Earnhardt Statue unveiled at Daytona
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Dale Earnhardt Statue unveiled at Daytona

Pirelli changed tyres without consent at Silverstone - report
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli changed tyres without consent at Silverstone - report

Mercedes to keep Lauda red star on car "forever"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes to keep Lauda red star on car "forever"

McLaren pushing on with company restructure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

McLaren squad 2 Seas Motorsport joins DTM for 2021
DTM DTM / Breaking news

McLaren squad 2 Seas Motorsport joins DTM for 2021

Latest news

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident

McLaren pushing on with company restructure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

Trending

1
NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Statue unveiled at Daytona

2
Formula 1

Pirelli changed tyres without consent at Silverstone - report

3
Formula 1

Mercedes to keep Lauda red star on car "forever"

4
Formula 1

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

38min
5
Formula 1

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

1h

Latest news

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident
Formula 1

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident

McLaren pushing on with company restructure
Formula 1

McLaren pushing on with company restructure

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism
Formula 1

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season
Formula 1

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

F1 biosphere likely for Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1

F1 biosphere likely for Australian Grand Prix

Latest videos

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
6m

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
10m

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
19h

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know 07:53
Formula 1
22h

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo 02:45
Formula 1
23h

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.