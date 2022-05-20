McLaren reveals its 10 upgrades for F1's Spanish GP

Listen to this article

As part of new procedures for the 2022 F1 season, teams have to notify the FIA of any major new components that are going to be run at each race weekend.

McLaren’s submissions ahead of opening free practice have revealed a range of changes that impact both the aerodynamics and the brake ducts which caused it some headaches at the start of the season.

Here is a run through of the ten changes that McLaren has made to its MCL36 for the Barcelona weekend.

McLaren MCL36 nose and front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

1. Front wing flap: A new front wing flap which allows a larger aero balance range. This includes different options of Gurney flap to match aero balance requirements.

McLaren MCL36 front detail Photo by: Uncredited

2. Revised pairing on front suspension: Modified to integrate with a revised front brake duct face and inlet geometry.

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

3. Front brake duct: New shape to improve aerodynamic efficiency and new internals to improve brake cooling efficiency.

4. Floor: Revised floor fences and edges as part of aero overhaul to help increase overall car downforce.

5. Sidepods: New sidepods developed in conjunction with new floor to help improve downforce.

6. Louvres. New louvres to work in conjunction with sidepods and to prepare for expected high ambient temperatures in Barcelona.

McLaren MCL36 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

7. Rear wing. New high downforce rear wing aimed for Barcelona demands and will also be suitable for venues like Monaco.

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail Photo by: Uncredited

8. Rear brake duct winglet. A previously raced alteration to the rear brake duct lower winglet geometry aimed to work better with new floor.

9. Sidepod strake. One of the cockpit strakes has been removed to help improve driver visibility, especially as they approach corner apexes.

10. Diffuser. A new design of centre diffuser package to help stuff airflow around the central area.