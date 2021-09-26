Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell results shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen Next / Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry race pace

By:

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl thinks rival Mercedes will be in a "different league" in pace terms in Formula 1's Russian Grand Prix if it remains dry.

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry race pace

While Lando Norris pulled off a shock in the damp qualifying on Saturday to grab his maiden pole position, he and his bosses are cautious about being able to stay in front in the race.

With the worst of the weather appearing to have passed, and the grand prix set to be dry, all eyes will be on whether or not Lewis Hamilton can move forward quickly from his fourth place on the grid.

Speaking about McLaren's prospects, Seidl said: "All we know from [Friday practice] is that when we have normal track recommendations, especially Mercedes was in a different league.

"It's a track where they're historically quite strong. And that showed in practice, so I guess it would be very difficult to keep especially Lewis behind.

"But, at the same time, we have seen it in previous races, if you start ahead there's always a chance to do something great, and that's what we want to try again, without getting too focused on the win.

"We will prepare this race similar to how we have done all season. We have a strong team in terms of the execution of races, in terms of strategy, in terms of the pitstops. We have two strong drivers and we will have a go again."

Norris, who managed to hold off Hamilton during their battles at the Italian Grand Prix, thinks things are not going to be as clear cut as they were heading in to the Monza race.

A fortnight ago, front row starter Daniel Ricciardo knew that if he could lead into the first corner then he had a good chance of the victory.

Norris says that there is greater uncertainty about what to expect in the battle at the front in Sochi, especially because of more limited running due to Saturday practice being a washout.

"I think it's definitely harder to give a clear answer than in Monza, because everyone was doing quite different things on Friday," he said.

"Some people were trying to treat P2 as P3 and some were treating P2 as P2. So understanding everyone's actual pace is not as clear as what it was in Monza.

"I think we have a few more unknowns in a way but we will do our homework and review everything from testing , and see what we can do."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

But although unsure about how things will play out, Norris said he was up for the fight if Hamilton charged forward.

"I guess Daniel was a lot more positive and confident of it last time out: he said he's going to go out and get a win and he did. So maybe I need to change my approach a little bit more.

"Normally I'm more downbeat, and if it turns out positive, then it's better, rather than thinking positively and coming up with a negative in a way. So I'll try my best, and I'll go for it.

"I believe we can; there's an opportunity for it, but Mercedes are still as quick as they have been all season. This is probably one of their best circuits of the whole season, so it's going to be a good challenge. But I'm up for it."

shares
comments
Russell results shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen

Previous article

Russell results shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen

Next article

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

2
Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

3
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

4
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

4 h
5
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

Latest news
Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens

45m
McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry race pace
Formula 1

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry race pace

1 h
Russell results shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen
Formula 1

Russell results shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen

2 h
Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop
Formula 1

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

2 h
Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with 00:31
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with "slippery" Williams

Formula 1: Hamilton feels 00:45
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

Formula 1: Norris says he 00:57
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Norris says he "risked quite a bit" for surprise Russian GP pole

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
22 h

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi 01:12
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Sainz: "Strange" Sochi circuit could hold back Mercedes and Red Bull Russian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: "Strange" Sochi circuit could hold back Mercedes and Red Bull

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

Trending Today

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner
NASCAR NASCAR

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner

TRG Motorsports adds sponsor
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

TRG Motorsports adds sponsor

Toyota's David Wilson on NASCAR Next Gen: "We're all behind"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Toyota's David Wilson on NASCAR Next Gen: "We're all behind"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
3 h
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021

Latest news

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow the Russian GP as it happens

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry race pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren says Mercedes in "different league" in dry race pace

Russell results shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell results shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.