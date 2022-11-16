Tickets Subscribe
McLaren reveals special F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale
Formula 1 News

McLaren reveals special F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale

McLaren has revealed its tweaked Formula 1 livery for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, showcasing the work of a Lebanese artist for its ‘Drive by Change’ campaign.

Luke Smith
By:
McLaren MCL36
McLaren MCL36
1/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36
McLaren MCL36
2/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 livery detail
McLaren MCL36 livery detail
3/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 livery detail
McLaren MCL36 livery detail
4/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 livery detail
McLaren MCL36 livery detail
5/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 livery detail
McLaren MCL36 livery detail
6/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36
McLaren MCL36
7/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36
McLaren MCL36
8/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36
McLaren MCL36
9/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 livery detail
McLaren MCL36 livery detail
10/12

Photo by: McLaren

Anna Tangles
Anna Tangles
11/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 livery detail
McLaren MCL36 livery detail
12/12

Photo by: McLaren

Listen to this article

McLaren launched Driven by Change with one of its key sponsors, Vuse, at last year’s race in Abu Dhabi, giving a platform to underrepresented creatives for the race weekend.

For this season’s final round at the Yas Marina Circuit, McLaren has worked with Lebanese artist Anna Tangles to bring a fresh look to the MCL36 car.

Retaining the papaya and blue colours of the team, Tangles’ work features on the sidepods and front wing with swooping, flowing shapes that intertwine to give the livery a fresh update.

The patterns replace the usual block colours that feature on the car while in-keeping with the wider livery and design.

The livery was revealed on Wednesday night on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi before running on the cars of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo through the weekend, the latter in his final appearance for the team.

“As a lifelong F1 fan, I never believed that I would one day have my artwork showcased at a grand prix, and it’s all thanks to Driven by Change,” said Tangles.

“I dedicate my spare time to training and encouraging other artists, particularly other Middle Eastern female creatives, to embrace their passion and skills, and so it’s a privilege to be a part of a community that supports the same ambition of empowering underrepresented artists in this way.”

McLaren MCL36

McLaren MCL36

Photo by: McLaren

Louise McEwen, the executive director of brand and marketing at McLaren, added: “We are delighted to represent an emerging artist’s design on our race cars once again, championing creativity together with Vuse.

“Anna Tangles produces stunning artwork and has a powerful story which perfectly embodies the spirit and values of the Driven by Change campaign.

"The initiative is building a legacy which we are excited to continue driving, using our global platform to amplify the talent of emerging creatives.”

For the 2021 race, McLaren ran a design by UAE-based artist Rabab Tantawy to debut its Drive by Change campaign.

 

Alonso: First Aston Martin F1 test an "important" opportunity
Alonso: First Aston Martin F1 test an "important" opportunity
Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint
Mercedes won’t prioritise Hamilton to keep F1 win record in Abu Dhabi São Paulo GP
Mercedes won’t prioritise Hamilton to keep F1 win record in Abu Dhabi

F1 to debut new exhibition in Madrid next March
F1 to debut new exhibition in Madrid next March

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview
2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the United Arab Emirates this weekend for the final round of the season. Here's the full schedule for 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale
Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale

Tetsuta Nagashima has been drafted in by Honda to replace an injured Iker Lecuona for the final round of the 2022 World Superbike season in Australia this weekend.

Hulkenberg seals F1 comeback with Haas in 2023
Hulkenberg seals F1 comeback with Haas in 2023

Nico Hulkenberg will make his Formula 1 comeback next year with Haas after being announced in race seat for 2023.

Haas F1 announces Schumacher exit at end of 2022 season
Haas F1 announces Schumacher exit at end of 2022 season

Haas has announced that Mick Schumacher will leave the US-owned Formula 1 team after this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

