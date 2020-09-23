Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown surprised "angry" Stroll withdrew Racing Point appeal

shares
comments
Brown surprised "angry" Stroll withdrew Racing Point appeal
By:

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he was "surprised" Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll withdrew his appeal in the ‘Pink Mercedes’ case just weeks after vowing to clear his name.

Racing Point was docked 15 constructors’ championship points and fined 400,000 Euros after being found guilty by the FIA of having used Mercedes-designed brake ducts.

That decision, allied to rivals Renault, McLaren, Williams and Ferrari initially appealing the verdict, prompted an outspoken statement from team owner Stroll in declaring that he did not accept the FIA’s ruling.

"I do not often speak publicly, however I am extremely angry at any suggestion we have been underhand or have cheated," said the Canadian. "Particularly those comments coming from our competitors.

"I have never cheated at anything in my life. These accusations are completely unacceptable and not true.

"My integrity - and that of my team – are beyond question. Everyone at Racing Point was shocked and disappointed by the FIA ruling and firmly maintain our innocence.”

Racing Point lodged its own appeal against the verdict, but eventually decided to back down and not take the matter further.

Brown, whose team withdrew its own appeal in the wake of the FIA agreeing to tighten the rules to prevent anyone copying again to the extent that Racing Point did, said that he thought Stroll would see out the appeal since he felt so strongly about it.

“I was surprised they withdrew, because he was going to go through with it to clear their name of any wrongdoing,” explained Brown. “So big change, they withdrew. That was inconsistent with what he said his intentions were.”

Brown said that he was happy that the FIA reacted in the way it did to promise changes to the regulations in a bid to prevent copycats becoming the norm in F1.

“It was very important, and I'm glad to see they addressed it quickly, and they're taking it serious,” he said.

“More than anything, you need to know what are the rules? So whatever the rules are, we all play by them.

“I think the issue everyone had with that was, ‘wait a minute: what's been done, I think we all thought was against the rules or the spirit of the sport.’

“So if there's been loopholes, let's close those so we don't have multiple championships going on. I think the FIA didn't like what they saw, they're on the case. And I think that's a good thing.”

Read Also:

McLaren’s stance on the Racing Point affair, with it clear copying rivals should not be tolerated, prompted some to question why the Woking-based team tested out a Mercedes-style nose at the recent Tuscan GP.

Asked if he felt it was slightly hypocritical to copy a Mercedes idea, Brown said: “Well one, it is an experimental nose. Two, everything we do at McLaren we design and produce ourselves.

“I think everyone's spoken about how you take inspiration and learn from what other people are doing out there. At the end of the day, it's a nose, not a car. We had over 10 million drawings of that nose.”

Brown’s comment about the number of drawings is in contrast to one of Racing Point’s defences over it brake ducts, as it argued it had more than 800 drawings of its design

Related video

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?

Previous article

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren , Racing Point
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Could Mir end Suzuki's 20-year wait in MotoGP? Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Could Mir end Suzuki's 20-year wait in MotoGP?

BMW wants larger GTLM field to commit to IMSA
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

BMW wants larger GTLM field to commit to IMSA

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

The story of F1’s unofficial 11th team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story of F1’s unofficial 11th team

Ex-Ferrari chief Stefano Domenicali set to become new F1 CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ex-Ferrari chief Stefano Domenicali set to become new F1 CEO

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?

Latest news

Brown surprised "angry" Stroll withdrew Racing Point appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown surprised "angry" Stroll withdrew Racing Point appeal

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?

Hamilton named among TIME's 100 most influential people
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton named among TIME's 100 most influential people

Why F1 teams shouldn’t fear another ex-Ferrari boss in charge
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why F1 teams shouldn’t fear another ex-Ferrari boss in charge

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
MotoGP

Could Mir end Suzuki's 20-year wait in MotoGP?

4
IMSA

BMW wants larger GTLM field to commit to IMSA

1h
5
Hillclimb

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Latest news

Brown surprised "angry" Stroll withdrew Racing Point appeal
Formula 1

Brown surprised "angry" Stroll withdrew Racing Point appeal

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?
Formula 1

Stefano Domenicali in F1: Who is he and why is he replacing Chase Carey?

Hamilton named among TIME's 100 most influential people
Formula 1

Hamilton named among TIME's 100 most influential people

Why F1 teams shouldn’t fear another ex-Ferrari boss in charge
Formula 1

Why F1 teams shouldn’t fear another ex-Ferrari boss in charge

Ex-Ferrari chief Stefano Domenicali set to become new F1 CEO
Formula 1

Ex-Ferrari chief Stefano Domenicali set to become new F1 CEO

Latest videos

Lewis Hamilton on his greatest F1 race - Silverstone 2008 in the wet 01:33
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton on his greatest F1 race - Silverstone 2008 in the wet

Fantasy Island: The Engineering Station EXPLAINED 07:25
Formula 1

Fantasy Island: The Engineering Station EXPLAINED

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP greatest moments 03:13
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP greatest moments

Speed Dating with Toto, Lewis, and Valtteri – Part 2! 03:05
Formula 1

Speed Dating with Toto, Lewis, and Valtteri – Part 2!

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions! 10:29
Formula 1

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.