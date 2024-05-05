All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace

McLaren boss Andrea Stella knew his team’s upgraded Formula 1 car was fast, but was surprised Max Verstappen had no answer for Lando Norris’s pace in the Miami Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

A perfectly timed safety car period during his pitstop window allowed Norris to lead Verstappen at the restart, where many would have expected the Red Bull to come through and then pull away.

Instead, Norris was not only able to stay in front and break DRS on the opening lap, but he then comfortably edged his way out in front as he reeled off a succession of faster laps.

In the end, Norris came home 7.612 seconds clear of Verstappen, who admitted afterwards that he did not have the car he needed to take the fight to the McLaren.

Read Also:

Speaking to Sky, Stella said that the performance of the McLaren against the Red Bull had not been anticipated.

Asked about Verstappen having no answer for Norris, Stella said: “We knew that the car was quick, [although] it's a bit of a surprise. But we take it positively and we take it for the future as well."

Stella had long had faith about Norris’s talents and had stood by him during some difficult moments where the Briton had blamed himself for costly mistakes.

But through it all, Stella said that he knew that as soon as McLaren gave him machinery capable of winning then he would be able to do it.

"Many firsts,” added Stella. “The most important is the first victory for Lando because he deserved it so much.

“We always said that as soon as we give him the right material, he is going to make it, and he made it. For me, my thoughts are with the men and women at McLaren."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, 1st position, crosses the line to cheers from his team on the pit wall

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, 1st position, crosses the line to cheers from his team on the pit wall

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Dedicated to de Ferran

Stella and McLaren CEO Zak Brown both dedicated the win to former McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran, who passed away last winter.

“This victory is for Gil de Ferran,” said Stella.

Brown believed that the way the race panned out, with circumstances providing Norris with every opportunity, was down to the ongoing influence of both de Ferran and the late McLaren part-owner Mansour Ojjeh, who passed away in 2021.

 “This is long overdue, and this is a very popular win amongst the fans and the drivers,” said Brown.

Read Also:

“The drivers went up to him to congratulate him. He drove perfectly. The car was really fast and I think Gil de Ferran and Mansour had something to do with today.

"Building up these Formula 1 teams doesn't happen overnight, a huge contribution from 1000-plus people back at McLaren, so I want to thank all the men and women that have worked so hard.

“Coming out of where we were at the start of last year to where we are now is just amazing and it has just been teamwork."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix
Next article Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Formula 1
Miami GP
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms
McLaren defends itself over “lucky charm” Trump F1 appearance

McLaren defends itself over “lucky charm” Trump F1 appearance

Formula 1
Miami GP
McLaren defends itself over “lucky charm” Trump F1 appearance
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

Formula 1
Miami GP
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Latest news

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Prime

Discover prime content
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA