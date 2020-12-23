Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren sticking to ‘targeted’ approach to F1 young driver programme

shares
comments
McLaren sticking to ‘targeted’ approach to F1 young driver programme
By:

McLaren has no plans to abandon its “very targeted” approach to its young Formula 1 driver programme, wishing to avoid the issue of struggling to place its talent.

McLaren has brought a number of young drivers into F1 through its junior programme, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and current McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris.

McLaren does not currently have any drivers on its books as a young driver after Sergio Sette Camara left earlier this year to join Red Bull as a reserve driver.

But McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown felt the approach of having fewer young drivers was the better one for the team to take, believing the signing of Daniel Ricciardo for 2021 proved there would always be outside interest in joining.

“We have a different philosophy,” Brown said.

“I think you do run into the problem that the others have, where they have too many drivers and they start trying to place them with other teams, or they don’t have a seat available when their driver is ready to be available.

“McLaren, especially with our recent progress, will always be a team that most drivers have a high desire to drive for, especially as we continue to progress.

“Lando is very young. We’re just getting started with Daniel, so to have a driver knocking on our door in a year or two, we're not going to have room for them.

“I think we are more strategic, like we were with Lando, found him early, like we were with Stoffel [Vandoorne] - unfortunately that didn’t work out. It worked out with Lewis, and just hand-picked a few when you just see they might mature at a time when you might have a seat available.”

Read Also:

McLaren’s approach contrasts that of both Red Bull and Ferrari, who have a number of young drivers as part of their programmes, but often struggle to find them seats.

Brown said that although there was no-one currently representing McLaren’s young driver programme, F1 team principal Andreas Seidl and racing director Andrea Stella were keeping an eye on those rising through the junior ranks.

"While it’s great that Red Bull has found Max, they’ve gone through a lot of talent to get there, and at a lot of expense,” Brown said.

“We’re better off being very targeted. I think at this point, we’re paying attention to what is happening in the junior formulas. We don’t have anyone really on a junior programme at this point, because I think we wouldn’t really have a home for them.

“But Andreas and Andrea pay a lot of attention to the junior formulas, and we’ll in another year or two see who is out there.”

Related video

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe

Previous article

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

Le Mans 24h: Starting grid spotter guide
Le Mans Le Mans / Results

Le Mans 24h: Starting grid spotter guide

IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”

JDC-Miller MotorSports reveals IMSA line-up for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

JDC-Miller MotorSports reveals IMSA line-up for 2021

How realistic is F1 2019's new driver transfers feature?
Esports Esports / Special feature

How realistic is F1 2019's new driver transfers feature?

Red Bull needs to produce all-rounder car in 2021 - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull needs to produce all-rounder car in 2021 - Horner

Discover the hidden technical secrets of Red Bull’s new RB16
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Discover the hidden technical secrets of Red Bull’s new RB16

Debate: How Verstappen has become F1’s “worst teammate”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Debate: How Verstappen has become F1’s “worst teammate”

Latest news

McLaren sticking to ‘targeted’ approach to F1 young driver programme
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren sticking to ‘targeted’ approach to F1 young driver programme

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course

Trending

1
Formula 1

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

6h
2
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Starting grid spotter guide

3
IndyCar

IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”

4
IMSA

JDC-Miller MotorSports reveals IMSA line-up for 2021

5
Esports

How realistic is F1 2019's new driver transfers feature?

Latest news

McLaren sticking to ‘targeted’ approach to F1 young driver programme
Formula 1

McLaren sticking to ‘targeted’ approach to F1 young driver programme

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe
Formula 1

Haas retains Mazepin in 2021 F1 line-up after conduct probe

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?
Formula 1

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course
Formula 1

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course

Ferrari: Only 'bad situation' will compromise 2022 F1 focus
Formula 1

Ferrari: Only 'bad situation' will compromise 2022 F1 focus

Latest videos

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost 01:35
Formula 1
1h

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost

What Amazing Ideas Were Banned In F1's Hybrid Era? 08:54
Formula 1
2h

What Amazing Ideas Were Banned In F1's Hybrid Era?

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP 00:55
Formula 1
3h

Unprecedented 1955 F1 Monaco GP

First-ever Monaco Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
3h

First-ever Monaco Grand Prix

F1 2021’s runners and riders 01:21
Formula 1
20h

F1 2021’s runners and riders

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.