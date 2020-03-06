Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Analysis

The changes aimed at keeping McLaren ahead of the midfield

shares
comments
The changes aimed at keeping McLaren ahead of the midfield
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Mar 6, 2020, 10:43 AM

McLaren took an important step in its Formula 1 recovery last season, but it knows it is going to have a fight on its hands to repeat its best-of-the-rest tag this year.

The team is pushing hard to deliver just that, though, as Giorgio Piola and Matt Somerfield explore with their look at what steps the Woking-based team has made.

McLaren tested a revised front wing arrangement with its DNA rooted in the concept used last season. However, it features several key differences.

The most important change is to the footplate design, as not only is the main profile flattened out significantly (blue arrow), there’s now a lipped section on the outer edge (red arrow). Last year’s design is shown in the inset circle as a comparison.

This change to the footplate’s shape softens the vortex that’s usually created by the footplate. Meanwhile, a stronger pressure gradient is created by the new lipped profile on the footplate’s edge, which will pull on the airflow inboard of it and help to drive airflow across and around the front tyre.

To get the best out of these alterations, further optimisations have been carried out to the shape of the mainplane, as it now features a shallower curvature in the outboard section (black arrow), whilst the upper flap is now one continuous surface, rather than being separated into two, as it was before (green arrow).

This means that any change of flap angle will have a bearing on the entire surface, rather than just the inboard section.

McLaren MCL35 diffuser detail

McLaren MCL35 diffuser detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Changes were also clear at the rear of the car during the second test, as the team fitted the MCL35 with a new floor and diffuser.

The most apparent change to the rear of the diffuser comes at the outboard section of the assembly, as the team now favours a more steeply sloped ceiling and more curved Gurney-like extractor strips to accentuate it.

More importantly, these changes take advantage of the larger internal dimensions of the diffuser itself, as the team have increased the height of the floor transition.

Here is a gallery of other important or interesting design elements:

Slider
List

McLaren MCL35 brake

McLaren MCL35 brake
1/3

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The front brake drum has been optimised for 2020, as the team continues to take airflow taken in by the main inlet, force it across the face of the brake drum and push it out through the wheel rim. The section of the drum cut out for this purpose is now divided into two sections, rather than the single section used in 2019, further enhancing flow distribution.

Aero paint on Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Aero paint on Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
2/3

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Flo-viz paint was applied to the front brake duct during testing to evaluate whether the parts matched the results seen during work in CFD and in the wind tunnel.

McLaren MCL35 front

McLaren MCL35 front
3/3

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren has paid particular attention to the design of the MCL35’s chassis, with the bulkhead supplemented by a chin section that improves flow underneath the car and caters for the nosecone shape ahead of it.

Related video

Next article
Williams "unrecognisable" compared to 12 months ago

Previous article

Williams "unrecognisable" compared to 12 months ago

Next article

Racing Point: 'Pink Mercedes' route impossible until now

Racing Point: 'Pink Mercedes' route impossible until now
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Road racing

FCS: Road America report

2
IMSA

IMSA aims to “conduct complete seasons” for all series

3
Formula 1

Toyota welcomes a new partner: AVEX

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.