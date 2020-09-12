Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Race in
19 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Breaking news

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"

shares
comments
Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"
By:

McLaren Formula 1 team drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris say that wind sensitivity was the cause of the drop in form of the orange cars between Monza and Mugello.

After the pair qualified third and sixth for the Italian GP, they slipped back to 10th and 11th on the grid for the Tuscan GP, with Sainz calling the turnround a "nasty surprise".

Norris's preparations were not helped by a crash on Friday, which saw him damage the front of the car and lose valuable track time.

"I think this is not going to be the last time where we see these kind of performance swings between teams from track to track," said Sainz.

"On paper, we thought this track was gonna be good for us. Before going into this weekend we thought these kinds of corners were going to suit us, but the midfield of F1 always has surprises for you.

"And this has been a nasty surprise. But I think we kept our heads down and we managed to improve the car quite a lot going into qualifying. So we also need to be happy and proud as a team that we didn't lose our heads too much."

Both drivers stressed that windy conditions at Mugello highlighted an inherent problem in the car.

"It's been the same case since 2019 when I arrived to McLaren that we felt like our car is very sensitive to tailwind corners mainly," said Sainz. "And it's very good in headwind corners. So both sides of the thing.

"Once you get in a tow, what you have is a lot more tailwind, you basically have tailwind in every corner.

"That's why in places like Monza we were talking about trying not to go in the tow of some of our competitors, because we found that that generated a tailwind in our car, and we don't like how that tailwind reacts in our car.

"It's something we are investigating, and we are trying to improve, and trying to understand. Why is this causing these kinds of effects, and why are we suffering a bit more?

"Slipstream means tailwind, and we are bad in tailwind, as we saw here in Mugello in a lot of the first sector and second sector corners."

Norris said that the track surface also played a part in the team's struggles to come to terms with Mugello.

"It's the wind and tarmac," said the Englishman. "I think those two factors. Mainly wind, it's not one of our strengths, it's one of our weaknesses with wind, and there's been quite a bit of wind the last two days.

"And that's been probably one of the biggest factors in our struggles, in the mistakes and so on."

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl stressed that the team has been working on the wind sensitivity issue.

"It's definitely something we are aware of, about this weakness of this car since last year, as Carlos said," said Seidl.

"And that's something that James [Key] together with his aero department is putting a lot of effort into, simply trying to reduce this sensitivity by continuous developments we bring to the to car."

Related video

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

Previous article

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Sportscar champion Scott Tucker makes history at SCCA Runoffs
SCCA SCCA / Breaking news

Sportscar champion Scott Tucker makes history at SCCA Runoffs

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Fast and (Fury)ous: Kaz Grala honors his family’s dream in NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Special feature

Fast and (Fury)ous: Kaz Grala honors his family’s dream in NASCAR

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

Latest news

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

3
Le Mans

The 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

4
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

5
SCCA

Sportscar champion Scott Tucker makes history at SCCA Runoffs

Latest news

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"
Formula 1

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"
Formula 1

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance
Formula 1

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
1h

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 41:12
Formula 1

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello 07:32
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix 00:59
Formula 1

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.