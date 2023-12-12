Subscribe
Formula 1
News

McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality

McLaren Formula 1 team boss Andrea Stella says he doesn't want to set unrealistic expectations for 2024 because then "reality comes to you in a violent way".

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Published
Sprint pole winner Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, arrive in Parc Ferme after the Sprint Shootout

McLaren enjoyed a remarkable form turnaround in 2023 after a string of mid-season upgrades turned the MCL60 driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri car into a regular podium contender.

The upturn in form, which was the result of a technical restructure implemented by incoming team principal Stella, allowed the Woking squad to overtake Aston Martin for fourth in the constructors' championship.

Its upward trajectory is a cause for optimism for 2024, which will see the first car developed using McLaren's brand-new Woking wind tunnel as well as other upgraded facilities.

But Stella is cautious not to set elevated expectations next year.

"Ultimately in Formula 1, we have the luxury of it being quite quantitative," he said.

"You see what kind of progress you are making in the wind tunnel and the computer simulations and you kind of know that a certain [development] rate will mean two tenths, half a second, seven tenths better at the start of the season.

"Realistically, we know that if you want to retain your competitiveness going into next season, you need to have half a second in hand. Otherwise, it's like what we have seen at the end of a season, it looks like you're moving backwards. It's just because you are steady and everyone is catching up.

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

"So, we will first of all look at the data. We already know pretty much this data, which I won't comment on. And then based on that, we will position the entire team internally and externally.

"We don't have to create false expectations because then reality comes to you in a violent way and we don't want to find ourselves in this position.

"At the same time, we don't want to downplay too much and then find we weren't ready to fight at the front and we didn't make good decisions because of that. So just to stick with the data, be realistic, be honest. That's our philosophy."

Stella alludes to a small regression in race pace over 2023's final events since its final major upgrade in Singapore, which he writes down to McLaren's development of its MCL60 being largely finished after Singapore while other teams continued bringing small steps.

"The way I structure the season is we started uncompetitive, took a step in Austria, another step in Singapore. But there's a final phase of the season in which we have been steady from a development point of view," Stella pointed out.

"Many cars have brought upgrades, some of which have been quite successful. So, it's a phase in which it's not like we have degraded our performance, simply some other cars have closed the gap on us or have even overtaken us.

"Definitely, if we want to enjoy some of the results we have enjoyed in this third phase after Singapore, we do have to make a further step forward going on to next season."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Alonso: Aston Martin deserved F1 2023 win "more than anyone else"

Alonso: Aston Martin deserved F1 2023 win "more than anyone else"

Formula 1

Alonso: Aston Martin deserved F1 2023 win "more than anyone else" Alonso: Aston Martin deserved F1 2023 win "more than anyone else"

Fry: Williams F1 team has to develop 'winning mindset'

Fry: Williams F1 team has to develop 'winning mindset'

Formula 1

Fry: Williams F1 team has to develop 'winning mindset' Fry: Williams F1 team has to develop 'winning mindset'

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

McLaren
More from
McLaren
How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker

How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

Formula 1

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

The long-term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

The long-term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The long-term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment  The long-term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

Latest news

DHL joins Chip Ganassi Racing in multi-year deal as primary sponsor for Alex Palou

DHL joins Chip Ganassi Racing in multi-year deal as primary sponsor for Alex Palou

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

DHL joins Chip Ganassi Racing in multi-year deal as primary sponsor for Alex Palou DHL joins Chip Ganassi Racing in multi-year deal as primary sponsor for Alex Palou

Al-Attiyah joins Loeb in Dacia's Dakar Rally line-up for 2025

Al-Attiyah joins Loeb in Dacia's Dakar Rally line-up for 2025

DAKR Dakar

Al-Attiyah joins Loeb in Dacia's Dakar Rally line-up for 2025 Al-Attiyah joins Loeb in Dacia's Dakar Rally line-up for 2025

McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality

McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality

F1 Formula 1

McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality

Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024

Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024

MGP MotoGP

Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024 Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024

The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance

The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance

The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title

The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title

The rise of a new F1 superpower

The rise of a new F1 superpower

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The rise of a new F1 superpower The rise of a new F1 superpower

How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker

How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe