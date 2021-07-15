Tickets Subscribe
F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi
Formula 1 / 2022 F1 car unveil News

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

By:

McLaren CEO Zak Brown, and two further members of his Formula 1 team, have tested positive for coronavirus.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Just the day before track action begins for the British Grand Prix, the McLaren outfit confirmed that Brown and the other team employees had been detected during the pre-event screening programme.

The team members are now all isolating according to the British government guidelines.

In a statement McLaren said that the three cases were not connected, and that its operations for the British Grand Prix were unaffected.

Brown tweeted on Thursday that he would be following the British GP from his house.

“Following our team’s pre-event testing for the British GP, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.

“I’ve notified all my close contacts and isolating in accordance with govt guidelines. I’ll still be connected to and supporting the team safely from home.”

Brown spent last weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and was at a film premiere in London on Wednesday. He had been due to drive Mario Andretti’s 1978 Lotus 79 in a 70th anniversary British Grand Prix demonstration at Silverstone this weekend.

F1 has operated a strict COVID-19 testing procedure for all paddock personnel since the racing resumed last July and has successfully managed to keep a lid on any outbreaks.

However, with infection rates in the United Kingdom higher than anywhere else in Europe, this weekend’s British Grand Prix was always going to pose a bigger threat for potential trouble.

The British GP is forming part of the UK government’s Events Research Programme, so will have a capacity crowd.

Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle has said that the idea is for this weekend’s Silverstone race to feel like a pre-covid gathering in a bid to better understand the risks of transmission at large sporting events.

“So, we are legally allowed to run a normal looking and feeling event,” Pringle said. “Because that's the purpose of the research. To see what happens, to learn the lessons.

“What the government is seeking to do is to have a weapon in its armoury that it can deploy later in the year - particularly in the winter, when one might expect a resurgence of a virus - in order to keep sports events running.”

 

F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals Pat Symonds, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez Prime

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Prime

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. Stuart Codling digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Latest news

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers need to sort gentleman's agreement themselves - Masi

F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess" - Ferrari
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess" - Ferrari

Russell: "Nothing will be announced" about my F1 future at Silverstone
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Nothing will be announced" about my F1 future at Silverstone

