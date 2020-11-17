Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

shares
comments
Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021
By:

Aston Martin is set to share safety car duties with Mercedes at Formula 1 races from next year, Motorsport.com has learned.

Mercedes has exclusively provided the official F1 safety car since 1996, starting out originally with a Mercedes-AMG C36 and currently using a Mercedes-AMG GT R.

While the German car manufacturer has been fully committed up until now, discussions are underway about a revised deal for 2021, when a new Concorde Agreement comes in.

Although it is understood that no final decision has been made, sources have revealed that it is looking increasingly likely that Mercedes will step back from being the sole safety car supplier.

It will continue to play a major role – which will include providing F1's medical car - but talks are ongoing about a revised arrangement that will likely result in the safety car responsibilities being shared with Aston Martin.

Read Also:

Such a change of deal, that could see the safety car use split evenly between the two car manufacturers across the season, would help share the financial burden between the two companies as F1 expands to a 23-race schedule.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have become increasingly close over the past 12 months, having reached deals on shareholding agreements and closer technical cooperation.

It was recently announced that Mercedes will increase its stake in Aston Martin to 20%, while also giving access to a range of its technologies – including powertrain and electric/electronic architecture.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff also has a private shareholding in Aston Martin, and is close friend with the car manufacturer owner Lawrence Stroll.

Next year, Aston Martin is returning to F1 with its own works team, as it takes over the naming rights for the Racing Point outfit.

Stroll wants to use the marketing benefits of the sport to help boost Aston Martin's road car sales as it embarks on an ambitious renewal of its operations following some difficult years.

The current Mercedes safety car is the fastest in the sport's history, having been upgraded from the start of the 2018 season.

Its 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine produces 585hp and it can reach a top speed of 198mph. The safety car is driven by Bernd Maylander.

The Mercedes medical car is an AMG C 63 S Estate, which is driven by Alan van der Merwe.

Related video

Brawn: Schumacher and Hamilton share "God-given talent"

Previous article

Brawn: Schumacher and Hamilton share "God-given talent"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

Formula 1's great one-off pole laps
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Formula 1's great one-off pole laps

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Kurt & Warren Johnson's statement on Geoffrion
NHRA NHRA / News

Kurt & Warren Johnson's statement on Geoffrion

NASCAR believes Michael Jordan can be a ‘player’ in racing, too
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

NASCAR believes Michael Jordan can be a ‘player’ in racing, too

NASCAR plans to convert Auto Club Speedway into short track
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR plans to convert Auto Club Speedway into short track

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?

Espargaro: Five MotoGP podiums with KTM in 2020 "like a dream"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Five MotoGP podiums with KTM in 2020 "like a dream"

Latest news

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

Brawn: Schumacher and Hamilton share "God-given talent"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn: Schumacher and Hamilton share "God-given talent"

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules

Formula 1's great one-off pole laps
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Formula 1's great one-off pole laps

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’

5h
2
Sprint

Kyle Ganoe seriously injured at Port Royal

3
NHRA

Kurt & Warren Johnson's statement on Geoffrion

4
NASCAR Cup

Talladega II: Jay Sauter to drive for Marcis Auto Racing

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021
Formula 1

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

Brawn: Schumacher and Hamilton share "God-given talent"
Formula 1

Brawn: Schumacher and Hamilton share "God-given talent"

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules
Formula 1

Masi responds to Vettel's remarks on safety car rules

Formula 1's great one-off pole laps
Formula 1

Formula 1's great one-off pole laps

Binotto: Vettel podium "very important" after recent struggles
Formula 1

Binotto: Vettel podium "very important" after recent struggles

Latest videos

Was The Turkish GP Ridiculous or Brilliant? 16:34
Formula 1
21h

Was The Turkish GP Ridiculous or Brilliant?

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title 04:53
Formula 1
Nov 16, 2020

Lewis Reflects on his Seventh F1 Title

Grand Prix Greats - Formula 1’s world champion drivers 07:58
Formula 1
Nov 15, 2020

Grand Prix Greats - Formula 1’s world champion drivers

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Nov 14, 2020

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained 05:41
Formula 1
Nov 13, 2020

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.