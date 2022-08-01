Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Brain damage risks shows FIA must act on F1 porpoising, says Wolff Next / Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight
Formula 1 News

Mercedes: Ending year as F1’s "first loser" not the target

Mercedes says that overhauling Ferrari to finish an unlikely second in the Formula 1 world championship this year matters less than getting back to winning ways later this season.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes: Ending year as F1’s "first loser" not the target
Listen to this article

The German car manufacturer appears to have turned the corner on its early campaign troubles as it bagged a second double podium finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

George Russell came home third, having started from pole position, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a DRS failure in qualifying to take his second successive second place finish.

With Ferrari enduring another torrid afternoon, as title contender Charles Leclerc slumped to sixth and Carlos Sainz finished fourth, Mercedes has closed to within 30 points of its Italian rivals in the constructors’ championship.

Based on its current trajectory, Mercedes has a good chance to overhaul Ferrari and finish behind Red Bull this season – but team boss Toto Wolff says that such a feat is not of that much interest.

Instead, he says that of much more importance to him is the ability for Mercedes to take another performance step and start delivering race wins on pure pace.

“Second, first loser,” he said, when asked about the chances of now beating Ferrari this season.

“I think that for me personally, whether second or third in the constructors' world championship is not so relevant compared to really racing and being at the front and developing the car so we can win races on merit.

“Beat the Ferraris, beat the Red Bull and prepare for next year rather than really care about the championship position.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG2n congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG2n congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton’s runner-up position at the Hungaroring means that he has now finished on the podium more times than early championship favourite Leclerc – showing the level of progress that Mercedes has made.

But Wolff, again, says that being among the frontrunners is not something that his team wants – it is about being in front.

“I would have rather had more wins and less podiums,” he said. “We are humbled, but we are striving for race victories rather than second and third. But if they are on merit like today, then it's a good step forward.”

Read Also:

Wolff reckoned that beyond the Hungary result, the amount of understanding it has taken away from its up and down weekend will be hugely helpful in pushing it forward over the second half of the campaign.

“I think it was a difficult weekend overall, because the suffering of Friday was just big when we didn't really know which direction to look at,” he added.

“Maybe getting it so wrong on Friday was helpful in getting it very right, almost completely right, on Sunday.

“I think we have a lot of data to look at, a lot of positiveness from the last weekend in France and here, and that we can build on for the second half of the season.”

shares
comments

Related video

Brain damage risks shows FIA must act on F1 porpoising, says Wolff
Previous article

Brain damage risks shows FIA must act on F1 porpoising, says Wolff
Next article

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight

Brain damage risks shows FIA must act on F1 porpoising, says Wolff Belgian GP
Formula 1

Brain damage risks shows FIA must act on F1 porpoising, says Wolff

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime
Formula 1

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
How ‘unconventional’ approach helped Mercedes to shock Hungary pole Hungarian GP
Formula 1

How ‘unconventional’ approach helped Mercedes to shock Hungary pole

De Vries loses London E-Prix podium for robust defending London ePrix I
Formula E

De Vries loses London E-Prix podium for robust defending

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Not one ounce" of me wishes Ferrari was putting up better F1 fight

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says that there is "not one ounce" of him that wishes Ferrari was putting up a closer fight in the Formula 1 championship battle.

Mercedes: Ending year as F1’s "first loser" not the target
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Ending year as F1’s "first loser" not the target

Mercedes says that overhauling Ferrari to finish an unlikely second in the Formula 1 world championship this year matters less than getting back to winning ways later this season.

Brain damage risks shows FIA must act on F1 porpoising, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brain damage risks shows FIA must act on F1 porpoising, says Wolff

An FIA medical report that warns about the risks of brain damage to drivers from excessive porpoising proves rule changes are needed for next year, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Ferrari doubts it was possible to win F1 Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari doubts it was possible to win F1 Hungarian GP

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto doubts it was possible for the team to win in Hungary even without the strategy slip-up that dented Charles Leclerc’s hopes.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
10 h
Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to win Prime

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race.

Formula 1
11 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.