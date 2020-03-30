Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
241 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes-designed breathing aids approved for use in the UK

shares
comments
Mercedes-designed breathing aids approved for use in the UK
By:
Mar 30, 2020, 8:12 AM

A breathing aid that has received design input from Mercedes’ Formula 1 engineers has received approval for use in the NHS to aid COVID-19 patients in the UK.

As the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt around the world, F1 teams have committed to lending their engineering capabilities to support health services through the ‘Project Pitlane’ scheme

In conjunction with mechanical engineers at University College London, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrain - the F1 team’s engine division - helped reverse engineer a breathing device.

The Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) breathing aid is designed to keep COVID-19 patients out of intensive care, and has already been used extensively in Italy and China.

According to UCL, 50% of patients in Italy who were given CPAP avoided the need for invasive mechanical ventilation.

With the UK facing a CPAP shortage, engineers worked around the clock at UCL’s campus on the project, and managed to achieve the first device production less than 100 hours from the first meeting on Wednesday March 18.

The device has now received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

One hundred devices will be used at University College Hospital for clinical trials before rapid roll-out to hospitals across the country.

“The Formula 1 community has shown an impressive response to the call for support, coming together in the ‘Project Pitlane’ collective to support the national need at this time across a number of different projects,” said Mercedes HPP chief Andy Cowell.

“We have been proud to put our resources at the service of UCL to deliver the CPAP project to the highest standards and in the fastest possible timeframe.”

Professor Tim Baker of UCL Mechanical Engineering added: “Given the urgent need, we are thankful that we were able to reduce a process that could take years down to a matter of days.

“From being given the brief, we worked all hours of the day, disassembling and analysing an off-patent device. Using computer simulations, we improved the device further to create a state-of-the-art version suited to mass production.

“We were privileged to be able to call on the capability of Formula 1 – a collaboration made possible by the close links between UCL Mechanical Engineering and HPP.”

The British government has placed an order for 10,000 ventilators with a consortium that includes the seven UK-based F1 teams, as well as engineering giants Airbus, BAE Systems and Ford.

Government officials predicted they needed 30,000 ventilators, but currently only has 8,000 in use, with a further 8,000 on order from international suppliers.

Consortium chief Dick Elsy said: “This consortium brings together some of the most innovative companies in the world. I am confident this consortium has the skills and tools to make a difference and save lives.”

Slider
List

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS
1/6

Photo by: James Tye / UCL

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS
2/6

Photo by: James Tye / UCL

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS
3/6

Photo by: James Tye / UCL

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS
4/6

Photo by: James Tye / UCL

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS
5/6

Photo by: James Tye / UCL

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS

UCL, UCLH and Formula One develop life-saving breathing aids for the NHS
6/6

Photo by: James Tye / UCL

Next article
How to choose your best F1 image when you have taken millions

Previous article

How to choose your best F1 image when you have taken millions

Next article

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
74 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
08:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
12:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
08:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
11:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
11:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World of Outlaws

Dann Young killed at Knoxville

2
Supercars

Why Supercars and Erebus joined the coronavirus fight

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

Timmy Hill snags Pro Invitational win at Texas over Preece

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest videos

The blown brake bell used by Mercedes in 2020 01:41
Formula 1
1h

The blown brake bell used by Mercedes in 2020

The 5 worst title defences in F1 history 07:13
Formula 1

The 5 worst title defences in F1 history

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020 01:09
Formula 1

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

Latest news

Norris to shave off hair after reaching donations milestone
F1

Norris to shave off hair after reaching donations milestone

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1
MGP

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1

Why Briatore is wrong about Raikkonen's final Ferrari chapter
F1

Why Briatore is wrong about Raikkonen's final Ferrari chapter

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers
F1

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers

Mercedes-designed breathing aids approved for use in the UK
F1

Mercedes-designed breathing aids approved for use in the UK

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.