Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: F1 jewellery clampdown "a step backwards" Next / F1 boss hints at German GP return interest amid Audi, Porsche arrival
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Mercedes brings new low drag wing to F1 Miami GP

Mercedes is introducing a low-drag rear wing specification as part of its Formula 1 updates for the Miami Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes brings new low drag wing to F1 Miami GP
Listen to this article

The Brackley-based team’s focus has been on chasing answers to its porpoising problems, but is also aware that its chances this year have not been helped by a lack of straightline speed.

While engine performance has played a part in that, the team is also aware that the high downforce specification wing package it elected to have at the start of the campaign has a high drag consequence.

For this weekend’s race at Miami, which features long straights, the W13 is being fitted with a new smaller rear wing mainplane and a new smaller chord beam wing flag.

In explaining the changes, the team has said: “This rear wing configuration provides reduced downforce and reduced drag based on circuit simulations, this is likely to be preferred over our higher downforce option which has been used at the first four races of the season.

“The new beam wing is paired with the new rear wing configuration, and also generates reduced downforce and lower drag as part of the lower drag aero package for Miami.”

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes is also running a revised front wing endplate, which features smaller chord vertical tip elements.

The team added: “The new design improves front wing efficiency by reducing the pressure difference between the top and bottom surfaces at the wing tip.”

Mercedes is not the only team going for lower drag solutions.

Read Also:

Ferrari is introducing a lower downforce top rear wing design, while Haas has a new flap option which is a trimmed version of one of its normal wing assemblies.

Alpine’s updates for the Miami Grand Prix are focused on trying to add more downforce to the rear of the car.

It has a revised rear brake drum flick with a higher angle of incidence, and an extended endplate.

The team said that this will bring both added rear downforce and will help improve the airflow around the inside of the rear wheels.

Red Bull has not submitted any updates for Miami, having elected to push through developments at the recent Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: F1 jewellery clampdown "a step backwards"
Previous article

Hamilton: F1 jewellery clampdown "a step backwards"
Next article

F1 boss hints at German GP return interest amid Audi, Porsche arrival

F1 boss hints at German GP return interest amid Audi, Porsche arrival
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren calls for FIA "transparency" over Ferrari F1 tyre test floor swap
Formula 1

McLaren calls for FIA "transparency" over Ferrari F1 tyre test floor swap

Watches added to F1 jewellery ban as drivers risk $265,000 fine Miami GP
Formula 1

Watches added to F1 jewellery ban as drivers risk $265,000 fine

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Miami GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Miami GP pole

Ocon: 51G crash impact "unacceptable" with lack of Tecpro barrier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: 51G crash impact "unacceptable" with lack of Tecpro barrier

Verstappen: Red Bull needs to make F1 weekends "less difficult"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull needs to make F1 weekends "less difficult"

Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Not easy to get confidence back" after Miami practice shunt

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
11 h
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
17 h
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.