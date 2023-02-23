Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals Next / Bottas: FIA driver clampdown still "unnecessary" despite clarification
Formula 1 / Bahrain February Testing News

Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car

Mercedes is confident it is in a totally different place with its 2023 Formula 1 car compared to last year, after reporting ‘no bouncing’ on the opening day of testing.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car
Listen to this article

Twelve months on from its troubled test in Bahrain, where the German car manufacturer was plagued by excessive porpoising, the team seemed in a much happier place with its car.

And although lap times were largely irrelevant as teams focused their initial efforts on getting an early understanding of their cars, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said early feedback from George Russell was promising.

“It seems to be balanced in the right way,” said Wolff. “There's no bouncing, which is good news apart from the big bump at the end of the straight.

“It’s a good starting point. We are gathering a lot of data because that was important to correlate obviously after last year, and trying different things.”

Asked by Motorsport.com if there had been any porpoising at all, Wolff said: “No, we haven’t seen any bouncing.

“We had a little bit of movement in Turn 12, the faster one. But it is not anywhere close to the degree that we had last year, and at this stage not performance limiting.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The promise from Mercedes’ first running with the W14 comes with Wolff admitting that the squad knew very quickly last year how much difficulty it was in with the porpoising.

“We knew that we were in trouble because the car was just bouncing around,” he explained. “And we really weren't able to drive it correctly. So, this is very different.

“I think we have a solid base now to work from and try to optimise the car, which we haven't done yet. It's really just finding out, are there any areas that could be real performance hindrances like last year with the bouncing? Now we just got to work through the programme.”

Read Also:

While all teams were facing far fewer bouncing issues than last year, bumps on the Sakhir track at the end of the straights were triggering some unwelcome car movement.

However, the issue with the bumps was totally different from the porpoising characteristics that proved to be such a headache last year.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said: “It’s not at all as it was one year ago with the car bouncing like a kangaroo.

“Today we have some parts of the track – before Turn 1, and Turn 12 – it’s a bit more bumpy than it was before. But it’s a different issue."

shares
comments

Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Bottas: FIA driver clampdown still "unnecessary" despite clarification
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Formula 1

Red Bull penalty will not hurt much Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals

Ferrari strategy chief Rueda moved to F1 factory role amid reshuffle

Ferrari strategy chief Rueda moved to F1 factory role amid reshuffle

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Ferrari completes strategy reshuffle Ferrari strategy chief Rueda moved to F1 factory role amid reshuffle

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Analysis: F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Latest news

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

Formula 1

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

IndyCar

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

IndyCar

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023 ‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Somerfield

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What teams must escape in testing What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers behind Red Bull penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Questions remain over FIA clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change Grand prix racing's forgotten year of change

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Andretti's Ferrari comeback The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.