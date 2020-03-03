Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes aims to be carbon neutral by end of 2020

shares
comments
Mercedes aims to be carbon neutral by end of 2020
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 6:01 PM

Mercedes says that its Formula 1 operation will have a net-zero carbon footprint before the end of the 2020 season.

The Stuttgart manufacturer has announced details of a sustainable business plan for its motorsport activities, which follows on from a wider initiative launched last November by the F1 organisation.

But while the latter's aim is for the sport as a whole to be carbon neutral by 2030, Mercedes says it can achieve that target with its F1 team and the HPP engine division within this year.

It has already taken steps such as using renewable energy sources for its facilities in Brackley and Brixworth. The former has already made the switch, while the latter will complete the move later this year.

"We have taken the challenge on in trying to be net carbon zero in 2020," said team principal Toto Wolff.

"By this summer, we will be receiving all our energy from renewable sources, which is something that we are very proud of.

"[There are] little deep gains that you can around not using plastics, and trying to optimize our carbon footprint generally by using different generators, and fuelling them in a different way.

"We will be net carbon zero as a team by the end of 2020. And that is something that we are very proud of, and shows that it's going in the right direction."

Lewis Hamilton hopes that his team's push to become carbon neutral by the end of 2020 will be a catalyst for others in the sport to follow suit.

Hamilton has long been keen to promote sustainability, and has adjusted his lifestyle with new travel arrangements and a plant-only diet.

"I think naturally there can be criticism from the outside, but from my part, I feel my strength is that I'm able to help change it from within," said the World Champion.

"So being very close within the organization trying to push for these changes, which I've been very vocal about for quite some time.

"I think about like the future of my nieces and nephew, and what kind of world they're going to grow up in. And I'm trying to really use my platform and my voice really just trying to raise awareness and shift the mindset of these industries in a positive direction."

Asked about the future of F1 he said: "I'm very fortunate that I get to work very, very closely with Toto and the team. And Mercedes, it's great to see the communication is constantly improving within our organisation.

"Now Toto is talking about this year being carbon neutral. and being the leaders in our industry, I think that's really, really key and important.

"Because I think in us making a change and taking action, I think the others will react and do the same thing. So we're starting that, I'd like to think we've kind of been the catalyst in that movement."

Hamilton also made an intriguing reference to a possible electric future for F1.

"We've gone from a V8, [and] we now use a third less fuel than before. The developments that are coming in the future are going to be really, really interesting. If F1 will be 'FE1' at some stage? Probably not in my racing career. But beyond, for sure, I think it's got a really bright future."

Next article
F1 won't have a race unless all teams can compete

Previous article

F1 won't have a race unless all teams can compete

Next article

Honda has made "big step up" with 2020 F1 engine

Honda has made "big step up" with 2020 F1 engine
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

2h
2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Hamlin disqualified from Darlington Xfinity race, Custer wins

4
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

5
Formula 1

Red Bull: Strategist's podium visit reward for "brave" call

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.