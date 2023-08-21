Subscribe
Previous / Newey’s ‘challenge the system’ F1 approach a boost to Red Bull success  Next / F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache
Formula 1 News

Mercedes concedes cost cap-induced F1 development lag

Added delays between a Formula 1 team's wind tunnel testing and a new part's eventual manufacture is one of the cost cap's biggest effects, says Mercedes technical chief James Allison.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

The introduction of the cost cap for the 2021 season intended to close up the competition between F1 teams, by reducing the effect of the top teams' financial advantage.

Although that effect has helped to create a tight midfield pack thus far, it has also limited the development scope of the current generation of cars and made it more difficult to overcome a slow start.

The effect on components with long lead times has been minimal, according to Allison, but the common trickle of upgrades introduced throughout the season has faced a greater amount of lag between testing and production.

As a result, teams have moved towards grouping their upgrades into packages, which causes further delays for the parts developed first.

"If you imagine that most of the performance is coming from the wind tunnel, the wind tunnel is always, therefore, leading where the car will ultimately follow," Allison explained in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

"The lag between what the car sees and what the wind tunnel is doing is how quickly you can drop the wind tunnel geometry into the design office, and how they can spit that out into manufacturing to make.

"Back in the day, when cost cap wasn't there, then you could drop those things out the wind tunnel pretty much every other day, and people would furiously design them and then you'd furiously build them, which meant the lag between where the tunnel was and where the track was always only a few weeks.

"Nowadays, you can afford maybe to drop two or three major or major-ish upgrades in a season, and then that just tickles things in between.

"Instead of finding something in the tunnel and dropping it into the factory, you find something, find something, find something, find something, and say 'OK, that's big enough now to go in a package that we can afford. We'll make it, put it in the car'. And it means that the car lags the wind tunnel by far more.

"It doesn't change the gain rates in the tunnel. That's always the same. But the car catches up with the wind tunnel less frequently and is in more lag with it. So that's how it affects you."

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes-AMG

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Allison added that the financial restrictions have made it difficult for Mercedes to put resources towards longer-term projects, such as improving the processes and personnel at the team.

This is something that the Williams team, under the guidance of his former colleague James Vowles, has been vocal about owing towards the restrictions on capital expenditure.

"The other way it affects you is that it's harder to find the resource, people, and hardware to invest in capability improvement," Allison said.

"It's very easy to get stuck in the same way of doing stuff because to improve the way of doing stuff costs money and time.

"If you're spending all your money and time on those few upgrades and building a car for the new year, it's hard to make the mousetrap better.

"The machinery that makes the car, the drawing office that draws the car, and the methodology in the factory - it's much harder to invest in that than it used to be."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Newey’s ‘challenge the system’ F1 approach a boost to Red Bull success 

F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation

Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation

Formula 1

Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation

Ferrari must accept missing F1 podiums if it cannot achieve more - Sainz

Ferrari must accept missing F1 podiums if it cannot achieve more - Sainz

Formula 1

Ferrari must accept missing F1 podiums if it cannot achieve more - Sainz Ferrari must accept missing F1 podiums if it cannot achieve more - Sainz

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Formula 1

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Russell wants F1 to allow set-up changes after FP1 on sprint weekends

Russell wants F1 to allow set-up changes after FP1 on sprint weekends

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell wants F1 to allow set-up changes after FP1 on sprint weekends Russell wants F1 to allow set-up changes after FP1 on sprint weekends

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

F1 Formula 1

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

MGP MotoGP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media

James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media

Misc General
News

James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe