Vettel lacking "100 laps" of F1 test mileage with Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Data shows we're not as quick as Red Bull

By:

Mercedes says it has its "work cut out" for the new Formula 1 season after its testing data showed it is not as quick as Red Bull over race runs.

Mercedes: Data shows we’re not as quick as Red Bull

Mercedes suffered setbacks on the first two days of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, with drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas losing track time to issues and reporting rear-end instability with the car.

Although Mercedes closed out the running in Bahrain with a trouble-free final day, the team still ended testing at the bottom of the mileage table.

Read Also:

Hamilton ended testing with the fifth-fastest time, but was over a second off Max Verstappen's best effort for Red Bull.

Although Red Bull has moved to downplay its favourite tag, Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said at the end of testing that the team's data proved it was behind on pace.

"We've made a bit of progress with the balance on higher fuel and the car was more predictable but we can see from the data we've collected over the last few days that on race pace, we're not as quick as Red Bull," Shovlin said.

"The lower fuel work was a more confusing picture, we didn't gain enough and we need to go and look at our approach as far too many cars were ahead of us on pace today.

"We've had issues in recent years with pace in winter testing and managed to make good progress before the first race but we may have our work cut out this time.

"We've not got long before we're back here for the race so we've planned a programme of work to try and understand some of our issues and will be leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to find some more speed over the next 10 days."

Read Also:

Mercedes spent the final day of testing focusing on long-run set-up work with Bottas in the morning before Hamilton conducted a mix of long-runs and qualifying simulations in the evening.

Even fitting the softest available C5 compound tyre, Hamilton struggled to match Verstappen's pace in the Red Bull.

"Today we made some improvements but it's still not where we want to be," Hamilton said.

"I can't pick out any one area, it just feels globally through the lap that we need to improve. I'm looking forward to getting back into competition and back in that focus mode."

shares
comments

Series Formula 1

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Luke Smith
Luke Smith
Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

More from
Red Bull Racing
Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
19h
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

