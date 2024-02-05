Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Mercedes doesn't want to "spin" Antonelli's mind over F1 chance

Mercedes says it does not want to "spin" junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli's mind by bigging up his chances of becoming Lewis Hamilton's replacement in Formula 1.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

The Brackley-based squad is on the hunt for a new team-mate for George Russell in 2025, and team boss Toto Wolff has hinted at the possibility of the squad going "bold" in its choice.

That remark could be a reference to it steering clear of going for an experienced hand and instead perhaps taking a risk on slotting in its protege Antonelli.

The highly-rated Italian, a two-time European karting champion, has made a stunning impression in the junior categories, winning the Italian and ADAC F4 titles in 2022 and the Formula Regional European Championship last year.

Those successes have prompted Mercedes to move Antonelli up to F2 in 2024, where he will continue with the Prema team.

While there is little doubt that Antonelli has what it takes to eventually make the jump to F1, the key consideration for Mercedes will be whether or not he could do it with the German manufacturer as a starting point.

Although much will depend on how quickly Antonelli can adapt to F2, Wolff does not want to start fuelling any talk that the youngster could be a contender to take over from Hamilton, who will be joining Ferrari for 2025.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

Asked about the prospects for Antonelli, Wolff said: "Kimi has been with Mercedes since he was 11. He's been in the junior programme, and his junior career was very successful.

"I think most important at this stage is that he concentrates on F2. I think if we start to spin his mind or unleash rumours in the media on to him, that's not going to help his F2 campaign.

"He's just stepped out of karts a few years ago, and he's not even 18. So I would rather not start any speculation about Kimi going into F1 at this stage."

Wolff has made clear that Mercedes is in no rush to sort out who it will pick to replace Hamilton, especially because the most obvious candidates like Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris have already committed elsewhere so they are unavailable.

"It's not something I want to be rushed to," he said. "I guess that a few contracts have been signed a few weeks ago that we would have looked at. That would have been interesting, but the timing here bit us a bit."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article "Ming Dynasty" machine showed Vowles where Williams F1 team must upgrade
Next article Williams unveils updated livery for 2024 F1 car
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday

Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday

Formula 1

Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday

Red Bull unsure if "third evolution" RB20 F1 car will be good enough

Red Bull unsure if "third evolution" RB20 F1 car will be good enough

Formula 1

Red Bull unsure if "third evolution" RB20 F1 car will be good enough Red Bull unsure if "third evolution" RB20 F1 car will be good enough

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Why Russell’s toughest year in F1 hasn’t got him down

Why Russell’s toughest year in F1 hasn’t got him down

Formula 1

Why Russell’s toughest year in F1 hasn’t got him down Why Russell’s toughest year in F1 hasn’t got him down

Hamilton opens up on Ferrari F1 move after "crazy few days"

Hamilton opens up on Ferrari F1 move after "crazy few days"

Formula 1

Hamilton opens up on Ferrari F1 move after "crazy few days" Hamilton opens up on Ferrari F1 move after "crazy few days"

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Latest news

Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win

Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win

FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation

FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation

F1 Formula 1

FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation

Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class

Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class

NAS NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class

Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race

Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race

F1 Formula 1

Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race

Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1

Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1 Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1

How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season

How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future

How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe