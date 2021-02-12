Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
281 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
295 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
302 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine

shares
comments
Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine
By:

Mercedes admits it is battling some "issues" with its engine preparations for the new Formula 1 season, but is confident it can have fixes in place for the first race.

The German car manufacturer is chasing an eighth consecutive F1 title double this season, having been undefeated during the turbo hybrid era.

But as it ramps up work for the start of the 2021 campaign, its engine chief Hywel Thomas has revealed that it is facing some early year challenges.

"We have got some issues with the power units," he said in a video released by Mercedes. "We know we have issues but we have plenty of plans in place to fix all of those issues. I'm sure it will all be ready for the first race."

Mercedes is no stranger to facing dramas in the pre-season build-up, and 12 months ago its then engine chief Andy Cowell admitted that the team was facing troubles in its preparations for the new campaign. 

While the team endured some reliability dramas in testing, it was eventually able to get on top of the matter by the time the delayed season started in July.

Mercedes is currently constructing its 2021 engines and has sent out the first batch of power units to its customer teams.

Read Also:

And while it now runs through durability testing, new restrictions that limit dyno use have added to its difficulties.

Furthermore, engine homologation rules that rule out in-season power unit modifications mean it has to get everything sorted by the season opening race in Bahrain.

Thomas added: "This year there have been a few extra additional things thrown at us. It's been the first winter where we've had to react to a change to the regulations, which limits the amount of dyno hours we're able to run.

"This means we have to make every single dyno run count and must make sure that we are entirely productive, to learn about the performance and the reliability of the Power Unit during each hour

"Also, it's the first winter where we have prepared for only one single upgrade for the whole season.

"So, we have to get all of our performance into the first PU that goes to the first race, whereas in previous seasons we have been able to split that up into different packages for each PU that gets introduced.

"So, with that challenge, we have to get absolutely everything there for the first race and make sure it's completely reliable."

Related video

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

Previous article

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace

12h
4
IMSA

Champion returns with Dumas to contest Pikes Peak

2h
5
Formula 1

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

2h
Latest news
Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine

32m
Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

1h
The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021
Formula 1

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021

2h
2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

2h
Ranked: Top 10 McLaren Formula 1 cars
Formula 1

Ranked: Top 10 McLaren Formula 1 cars

3h
Latest videos
Why Crypto Fan Tokens Are Coming To F1 in 2021 04:17
Formula 1
5h

Why Crypto Fan Tokens Are Coming To F1 in 2021

Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert 01:53
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert

Jackie Stewart: Path to Glory 00:52
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Jackie Stewart: Path to Glory

Alfa Romeo: the Dawn of Dominance 01:20
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Alfa Romeo: the Dawn of Dominance

Annals of French Motorsport: Ligier and Jacques Laffite 01:27
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Annals of French Motorsport: Ligier and Jacques Laffite

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

F1 targets "powerful, emotive" engines for 2025
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 targets "powerful, emotive" engines for 2025

Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races

More from
Mercedes
The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021

How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

How Hamilton's one-year deal opens up the 2022 driver market

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year F1 deal, no veto clause
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year F1 deal, no veto clause

Trending Today

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine

Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal

Champion returns with Dumas to contest Pikes Peak
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Champion returns with Dumas to contest Pikes Peak

Dodge Then & Now 2001-08-08
Vintage Vintage / News

Dodge Then & Now 2001-08-08

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.