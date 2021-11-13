Tickets Subscribe
Red Bull: Hamilton's new F1 engine worth "couple of tenths" Next / Brazilian GP: The latest F1 technical images on display
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Mercedes F1 engine reliability concerns a legacy of 2019 Ferrari fight

By:

Mercedes says its current Formula 1 engine reliability concerns are a legacy of it having stretched itself too much in a bid to match Ferrari’s power back in 2019.

The German manufacturer has faced ongoing concerns about its power unit this season, with both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas having been hit by a run of grid penalties since the summer break.

Hamilton, who is under investigation for a DRS infringement in qualifying, has taken a new internal combustion engine for this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix and will serve a five-place grid penalty on Sunday.

The Mercedes situation is a surprise considering how little trouble it has faced with reliability throughout the turbo hybrid era, with Honda's F1 technical chief Toyoharu Tanabe remarking that he “cannot believe” why its rival has struggled so much.

However, team boss Toto Wolff thinks the current difficulties are a consequence of Mercedes having over-reached in chasing performance during the 2019 campaign – when Ferrari had a power advantage.

That season proved controversial with Ferrari’s power unit being subject to an FIA investigation about potential behaviour that got around F1’s strict fuel flow limits.

While the FIA was unable to prove that Ferrari broke the regulations, the subsequent introduction of an extra fuel flow sensor served to pull the Italian team’s performance back.

At the time, Mercedes was upset because it felt that its staff had been pushed to their limits to match the Ferrari performance that it felt had been the result of the Italian team pushing the boundaries of the rules.

Now, Wolff suggests that measures it took back then to play catch up for 2020 are now coming back to haunt it.

“We were pushed very hard in 2019, and came with a power unit in 2020 that was right there, but maybe it stretched us too much,” explained Wolff.

“If you are in the constant pursuit of performance, sometimes reliability falls behind. And I guess this is what happened.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While Mercedes has understood a lot more about its reliability problems in recent weeks, the decision to change Hamilton’s engine for Brazil came because of concerns over performance degradation.

With the team needing to wind down power at the end of each engine’s life, it felt that giving Hamilton a boost with a fresh power unit made most sense.

Wolff added: “We are not yet 100 percent comfortable from our side from reliability and from the degradation side. What we know for sure is that we are losing power the more we run that.

“That’s why we wouldn’t want to continue to run this current power unit and end up in Saudi or Abu Dhabi with not much more left, if we’re still in the championship.”

Despite not being fully on top of its engine reliability right now, Wolff says that Mercedes cannot ease off with its performance push ahead of a looming development freeze.

“You need to push hard,” he said.

“We are fighting an extremely potent and reliable Honda engine, and these guys have put all the resource that you can potentially deploy on this last season. Fair enough.

“And that will continue to be the power unit in the next few years, in some way in a frozen manner.

“Therefore we just need to make sure next year we start with an engine that is as good in performance as we have now, but that can actually go through the seasons without incurring engine penalties.”

Red Bull: Hamilton's new F1 engine worth "couple of tenths"
Red Bull: Hamilton's new F1 engine worth "couple of tenths"
Brazilian GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

Brazilian GP: The latest F1 technical images on display
Mercedes: Hamilton’s F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Hamilton’s F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm

Russell does not know where Williams' F1 pace has gone Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Russell does not know where Williams' F1 pace has gone

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Mexican GP Prime
Formula 1

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

Mercedes: Hamilton’s F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Hamilton’s F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole

Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen suspected "flexing" in Mercedes F1 rear wing incident

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
12 h
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
