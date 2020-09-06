Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

shares
comments
Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty
By:

Mercedes has explained the error which "screwed” Lewis Hamilton’s Italian Grand Prix after receiving a stop/go penalty for entering the pit lane while it was closed.

Hamilton sat over 10 seconds clear of Formula 1 field at Monza when the safety car was deployed when Haas driver Kevin Magnussen parked up at the side of the track near the pit entry.

It prompted race control to deploy the safety car and then close the pit lane 11 seconds later, preventing drivers from coming in so that Magnussen’s car could be wheeled to safety.

But Hamilton came into the pits after missing the signal boards saying the pitlane had been closed, leading to an investigation from the stewards.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second stop/go penalty, leaving him more than 25 seconds off the back of the field after he came in one lap after the race restarted following a red flag.

Hamilton was able to claw his way back to seventh place, picking up a bonus point for the fastest lap in the process.

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff explained that the team was unable to see the boards denoting that the pitlane was closed from the pit wall, and that there was no red light at the pit entry.

"It was a weird sequence of events that maybe we could have spotted earlier," Wolff said.

"The decisions that were taken were highly unusual, but they were absolutely within the rules.

"One of the Haas [cars] was parked to the right, near the entry, on the inside of Parabolica, and there was a single yellow. Eleven seconds later, a safety car was deployed.

"Once the safety car was deployed, they put the entry to the pit lane on red, but it wasn't exactly red, it was two yellow crosses on the outside.

"One of the strategists just shouted into the radio whilst we were entering the pit lane. There was confusion.

"We can't see the signs, and this is just a sequence of events that screwed Lewis's race. Not happy, but you have to take it on the chin."

Hamilton revealed after the race that he had failed to spot the yellow crosses on the boards saying the pitlane was closed, accepting the blame for the error.

"Honestly I didn't see those boards, so I take responsibility for that," Hamilton said.

"[It is] something I will learn from. To get seventh and still get the fastest lap, that's still some good points considering I definitely didn't think that was possible from 26 seconds behind the last car.

"I'll definitely take it, and grateful obviously Max [Verstappen] didn't score any points. So not a huge loss today."

Wolff said the only way Mercedes could have spotted that the pitlane was shut was by looking at the fourth page of the FIA's timing information.

"From the pit wall, you can't see these yellow crosses, and if the driver doesn't spot them, which I believe is absolutely the truth, the only way you can see that the pitlane was closed was on page four of the FIA communications system," Wolff said.

"Nobody looks at that page when the safety car is deployed, the driver is about to come into the pits. Everything is concentrated around the pit stop.

"Unlucky, I would say, and a very unusual decision to close the pitlane."

Related video

Ferrari last team to drop Racing Point copying case appeal

Previous article

Ferrari last team to drop Racing Point copying case appeal
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Statistics

2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix

Port Royal Speedway race summary
Sprint Sprint / News

Port Royal Speedway race summary

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest news

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

Ferrari last team to drop Racing Point copying case appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari last team to drop Racing Point copying case appeal

2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Statistics

2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

1h
2
NASCAR Cup

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule faces "a lot of different variables"

3
Formula 1

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza

1h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

1h

Latest news

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty
Formula 1

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

Ferrari last team to drop Racing Point copying case appeal
Formula 1

Ferrari last team to drop Racing Point copying case appeal

2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1

2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag
Formula 1

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza
Formula 1

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.