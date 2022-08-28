Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton: Mercedes can only "laugh off" F1 car struggles at this point Next / Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Mercedes explains why it didn’t run ‘Red Pig’ livery on F1 car

Mercedes has explained why it elected not to run its stand-out AMG ‘Red Pig’ tribute livery on its Formula 1 car at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes explains why it didn’t run ‘Red Pig’ livery on F1 car
Listen to this article

This weekend marks the 55th anniversary of the launch of the famous AMG Mercedes performance division, which continues to this day and forms a part of the current F1 team’s name.

AMG shot to fame when its famous Mercedes 300 SEL 6.8 AMG finished second overall and won its class at the 1971 Spa 24 Hours.

Despite its huge size, the car beat much more nimble machinery – and famously took the nickname as the ‘Red Pig.’

To celebrate the AMG anniversary, Mercedes created a special tribute livery that features a mixture of its current silver star elements with the pattern of the 300 SEL AMG at the front.

Mercedes AMG celebrates its 55 year anniversary

Mercedes AMG celebrates its 55 year anniversary

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The livery was put on a show car in the fan zone at the Belgian Grand Prix and drew great praise from fans – some of whom suggested Mercedes should have raced with it.

But beyond Mercedes’ reluctance to go with special liveries after the disaster of the special white colour scheme it ran at the 2019 German Grand Prix to celebrate 125 years of motorsport, there were other practical reasons why the team opted to keep it only on a show car.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “We have three races back-to-back. So we couldn't have put a sticker on. We also have a weight issue so that will not have worked either.

“That's why we just came back to the least possible impact on performance.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Erik Junius

Rather than running the red livery, Mercedes opted for a tweak to run a large vintage car number on Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s cars as well as a special 55th anniversary signet.

The signet prompted some fun on social media when it initially appeared to be in identical colours to a well-known adult website.

The team ultimately tweaked the design before first free practice after it could not get the logo to fit in perfectly with its usual livery.

Asked about the comparisons that were pointed out with the adult website, Wolff said: “I wouldn't have made that association. It's the 55 years.

“AMG is the performance brand of Mercedes and we're proud to carry the brand. And this is the homage basically to the first car that raced here in Spa successfully, which I got to drive a replica of a few days ago. It's just a birthday.”

 

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Mercedes can only "laugh off" F1 car struggles at this point
Previous article

Hamilton: Mercedes can only "laugh off" F1 car struggles at this point
Next article

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP F1 podium would be a "shame" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP F1 podium would be a "shame"

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Latest news

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his ninth win of the season in the Belgian Grand Prix.

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash

The FIA has explained why Lewis Hamilton was not penalised for the opening lap clash that upset Fernando Alonso at Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned the wisdom of Oscar Piastri’s now infamous tweet in response to Alpine’s announcement that he would drive for the Formula 1 team in 2023.

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, overcoming a grid penalty for a power unit change that meant he started from the midfield.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
23 h
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.