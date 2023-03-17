Subscribe
Previous / Saudi Arabian GP: The latest F1 tech updates direct from the pitlane Next / Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Mercedes F1 action plan agreed after crunch factory meeting

Mercedes has settled on an action plan of recovery it believes is needed to get itself back to the front of Formula 1, says George Russell. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes F1 action plan agreed after crunch factory meeting
Listen to this article

After a disappointing performance in the season opener in Bahrain, Mercedes has been open that it has not made the progress it anticipated with its new W14 and needs to rethink its plans. 

Now, it has emerged that the team’s senior management, drivers and engineering staff, were involved in an intense meeting on the Tuesday after the Bahrain race to address its situation. 

Speaking ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Russell said the get-together delivered an honest assessment of its situation, as the team worked out what steps were needed for the short, medium and long term. 

“We all came together and had some very good, honest, open conversations,” explained Russell.  “A lot of the questions were answered as to how we got ourselves in this position in the first place.  

“Plus, what are we going to do in short term, and medium term, to get out of it? What path do we want to be on? 

“Those changes are already in place, of getting on the track that we believe is going to bring us back to victory.” 

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, is interviewed after Qualifying

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, is interviewed after Qualifying

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

While Russell did not elaborate on the specifics of Mercedes’ plans, he suggested that a wider change of concept direction was on the table rather than efforts being focused on refining what it already has. 

“We know a change of concept doesn't come without risks,” he said. “But I think we all feel like we've got enough knowledge and information now to say that we weren't on the right tracks, and the targets that we set over the winter weren't the right ones. We need to change lanes as soon as possible. 

“Those decisions have already been made. And we've already started working towards them, as of probably Tuesday last week. How quickly that can be brought to the car, how quickly that's going to translate into performance is another question.” 

Too conservative 

Russell suggested that one of the conclusions of the meeting was that Mercedes had been too conservative with its 2023 car design when it came to factoring in porpoising risks. 

“When you look at the W13, we were clearly too aggressive with the car design and the bouncing,” he said. “That was our big limitation.  

“Now, fast forward 12 months, we wanted to be in a position where we're not experiencing any of this, and we've probably equally overshot in the opposite direction: compromised too much performance, too much downforce for the lack of bouncing.  

“We learned that probably the changes that the FIA implemented over the winter solved the majority of our problems.  

“That being said, we can probably recover some of that lost performance from being too conservative. Is it the one-second we're looking for compared to Red Bull? No, it's not. Do we think we're on the right track with our philosophy? Probably not either.” 

Russell also suggested that Mercedes perhaps got sucked into committing to its zeropod concept because of his victory in last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix, which gave it too much faith the design idea could work.  

“Perhaps Brazil did lead us down a bit of a wrong path, because we did feel like we were improving as a team, that we were going in the right direction,” he explained. 

“That needs some analysis as well, because we did improve throughout last year: there's no two ways about it. And especially towards the end of the year, we truly thought we were sort of onto something and the W14 was probably a more extreme version of the car we had at the end of last year.  

“But clearly others have gone in different directions. We've gone further in that direction, and it wasn't the right one.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Saudi Arabian GP: The latest F1 tech updates direct from the pitlane

Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener Saudi Arabia eyes late 2024 slot if it doesn’t secure F1 season opener

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Mercedes vows no 'finger-pointing' despite hurt of F1 form

Mercedes vows no 'finger-pointing' despite hurt of F1 form

Formula 1

Mercedes vows no 'finger-pointing' despite hurt of F1 form Mercedes vows no 'finger-pointing' despite hurt of F1 form

How Red Bull's F1 rivals have pushed to wipe out its top-speed advantage

How Red Bull's F1 rivals have pushed to wipe out its top-speed advantage

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How Red Bull's F1 rivals have pushed to wipe out its top-speed advantage How Red Bull's F1 rivals have pushed to wipe out its top-speed advantage

Latest news

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning WRC Mexico: Lappi edges Ogier after hectic Friday morning

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.