Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Local fibre line failure caused F1 data outage at Imola Next / Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Breaking news

Mercedes F1 drivers ‘a lot happier’ with W12 at Imola

By:

Mercedes’ Formula 1 drivers were left feeling “a lot happier” with their W12 Formula 1 car after taking 1-2 finishes in Friday practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Mercedes F1 drivers ‘a lot happier’ with W12 at Imola

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas spent much of pre-season testing and the opening race weekend in Bahrain battling to get to grips with the new Mercedes W12, which struggled with an unstable rear-end after changes to the car floor design regulations.

Hamilton narrowly beat Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to victory in Bahrain, but was under no illusions about the battle Mercedes faced to claw back the deficit and have the fastest car again.

But Mercedes returned to form in Friday’s practice running at Imola as Bottas led Hamilton to a 1-2 finish in both FP1 and FP2.

Verstappen finished 0.058 seconds off the pace in FP1, placing third, and wound up 14th in FP2 after a driveshaft issue ended his session after just five laps.

Read Also:

Despite lacking an accurate comparison to Verstappen, Bottas was left pleased by the improved feeling of the W12 at Imola after he “lost count” of the set-ups sampled for the weekend in the simulator.

“Starting this weekend, if I compare to Bahrain how the car is feeling, it's definitely feeling better, so that's nice,” Bottas said.

“As I said yesterday, it is a different track and a different type of circuit and surface and grip level, but at least the weekend started in a positive way, and the car really wasn't far away in sense of the set-up.

“There are still things to be tuned but overall [with] the balance, I'm a lot happier with the car now than three weeks ago.”

Bottas said there were still some issues that Mercedes had to get on top of with the W12 at Imola, but was still pleased by the progress it had made.

“It feels better - still the same type of issues, but less,” Bottas said.

“So it's still not perfect, but we're only on event two out of 23 this season, so hopefully we'll have enough time to fix it.

“But at least we can really feel we've made steps forward so that's good.”

Hamilton echoed Bottas’s thoughts, believing the step forward made by Mercedes is down to a combination of both its own work and Imola being a more suitable track for the W12’s strengths.

“The team have definitely worked really hard to try and understand what happened in the last race, where we were weak and where we can try to make the car a little bit better with set-up, Hamilton said.

“But I think the track has also come a bit more in our direction.

“We started off with a really good set-up, and just small tweaks here and there, but no major issues. So far, good pace for us.”

But the seven-time world champion remained coy on just how competitive Red Bull could be after the team endured a scrappy day of running at Imola.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best from the Red Bulls yet,” Hamilton said.

“They look like they’ve had quite messy sessions with traffic and that, so it will be quite interesting to see tomorrow just how quick they are.”

shares
comments

Related video

Local fibre line failure caused F1 data outage at Imola

Previous article

Local fibre line failure caused F1 data outage at Imola

Next article

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

1h
2
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble

2h
3
Formula 1

Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars

22min
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue

49min
5
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Latest news
Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars
Formula 1

Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars

22m
Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks
Formula 1

Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks

41m
Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue

49m
Mercedes F1 drivers ‘a lot happier’ with W12 at Imola
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 drivers ‘a lot happier’ with W12 at Imola

1h
Local fibre line failure caused F1 data outage at Imola
Formula 1

Local fibre line failure caused F1 data outage at Imola

1h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
2h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
4h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks 06:12
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
6h
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble

Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Porsche, Ferrari guarantee GTE's future through 2022

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars

Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue

Mercedes F1 drivers ‘a lot happier’ with W12 at Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes F1 drivers ‘a lot happier’ with W12 at Imola

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.