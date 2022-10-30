Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media Next / “Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap

Mercedes believes the engine issued faced by Lewis Hamilton in the final stage of Formula 1 qualifying in Mexico “definitely affected his lap” as he took third on the grid.

Luke Smith
By:
Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap
Listen to this article

Mercedes entered qualifying chasing only its second pole of the season after finishing 1-2 in FP3, but ultimately lost out to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Q3 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Verstappen beat Russell and Hamilton to pole by three tenths of a second as both Mercedes drivers struggled in their final Q3 runs.

Russell called his last lap “terrible” after running wide at Turn 12 and failing to improve his time, while Hamilton revealed after the session that he felt an engine issue in Q3. He qualified third, five thousandths of a second off Russell’s time.

Hamilton said it was “generally a good qualifying session” with “no major issues”, but he felt the engine problem did cost him a bit of performance.

“We had some problem with the engine towards the end and in Q3,” he said. “So, I definitely think there was performance left on the table. I did the best I could.”

Hamilton explained that the issue “started to appear in Q2” and was then occurring on “every run in Q3, basically dropping out of power on exits from corners.”

He added: “I do think we were losing quite a bit of time I think out of the last corner and basically out of most of the corners. It felt like an ignition issue. But, I’ll find out from the team.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com about the issue, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said there was an “oscillation” that had been spotted on Hamilton’s engine.

“That badly affects drivability,” said Wolff. “So it definitely affected his lap.”

Hamilton’s only valid time of Q3 was set on his final lap after his first effort earlier in the session was deleted due to exceeding track limits at Turn 2, setting a time that would have been one-hundredth of a second slower than his second effect.

Hamilton explained that losing the first lap made his second one “very hard” as he ensured he did not breach track limits again and risk setting no time at all, which would have left him 10th.

“I had to be very reserved on that last lap, just to make sure that it was clean, because I was a tenth up to that point,” said Hamilton. “Unfortunately, [I was] not able to push as hard as I’d have liked.

“Nevertheless, I think it’s a good result for the team, second and third. It’s no bad position to start.

“I hope we can fix the problem on Sunday.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media
Previous article

Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media
Next article

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media
Formula 1

Alonso: Important to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media

Russell "kicking" himself after "terrible" lap that cost F1 pole shot Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Russell "kicking" himself after "terrible" lap that cost F1 pole shot

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Ferrari | Neubauer takes Trofeo Pirelli World Final win at Imola
Video Inside
Ferrari Challenge Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari | Neubauer takes Trofeo Pirelli World Final win at Imola

Thomas Neubauer held off the attacks from Eliseo Donno, who was forced to retire with a damaged front suspension, to take the title of Trofeo Pirelli World Champion.

Motorsport Games: Coronel wins Touring Car gold for Netherlands
General General

Motorsport Games: Coronel wins Touring Car gold for Netherlands

Tom Coronel scored the Netherlands’ second gold medal of the FIA Motorsport Games after controlling the Touring Car contest at Paul Ricard.

Why F1 drivers are calling for respect as fans fill Mexican paddock
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 drivers are calling for respect as fans fill Mexican paddock

The over-enthusiastic behaviour of fans in the Formula 1 paddock in Mexico City has left drivers frustrated and calling for more respect for their personal space.

Schumacher calls for F1 bollard change after track limits frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher calls for F1 bollard change after track limits frustration

Mick Schumacher was left frustrated during Formula 1 qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix after a track limits offence cost him a lap time that would have allowed him to progress into Q2.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.