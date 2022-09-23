Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alpine: 100-race F1 plan not derailed by losses of Alonso and Piastri
Formula 1 News

Mercedes F1 trucks biofuel trial reduces CO2 emissions by 89%

Mercedes has revealed how a trial of running its race trucks on biofuel for the recent Formula 1 triple header helped net an 89 percent reduction in CO2 emissions.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes F1 trucks biofuel trial reduces CO2 emissions by 89%
Listen to this article

At a time when F1 chiefs have come under scrutiny for a 24-race 2023 calendar that jets around the world, Mercedes has shown how teams can take their own responsibility in helping make environmental improvements.

The Brackley-based squad elected to experiment with running 16 of its F1 race trucks on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO 100) biofuel for the three post-summer break races in Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy.

It wanted to use the three events, which feature a total driving distance of 1400km, to gather some good insight into the challenges and positive impacts of switching from regular diesel.

The team is hoping that the lessons learned, especially around supply issues on mainland Europe, can help it move towards using sustainable fuels as much as possible in 2023.

Having successfully completed a test with one truck back home from the Hungarian Grand Prix, Mercedes chose to run 16 of them for its recent trial at the last three F1 events.

And all but 20 km of the 1400km were run on biofuel, with only the lack of availability of the product in Italy meaning the final 20km to Monza had to be done on diesel.

Analysis of the running showed that the use of the HVO 100 biofuel saved a total of 44,091kg of CO2 being released, which is a reduction in emissions of 89 percent.

Mercedes truck

Mercedes truck

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said the truck experiment was an example of the push being made by his team to reduce its carbon footprint.

"Sustainability is at the heart of our operations,” he said. “Trialling the use of biofuels for our land freight is another example of our commitment to embed sustainability in every decision we make and action we take.

“We aim to be on the cutting edge of change and hope we can make the adoption of sustainable technology possible as we are all in the race towards a sustainable tomorrow."

HVO 100 is a 100 percent renewable fossil fuel that is derived from vegetable oils, waste oils and fats. As well as the fuel reducing CO2 emission, it also produces less Nox and particulate emissions

The Mercedes F1 team is aiming to become Net Zero by 2030, and has already become the first grand prix outfit to invest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

It believes this alone will help it achieve a net 50 percent reduction in the team’s carbon footprint for race personnel flights – which account for over a quarter of its overall emissions each year.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alpine: 100-race F1 plan not derailed by losses of Alonso and Piastri
Previous article

Alpine: 100-race F1 plan not derailed by losses of Alonso and Piastri
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine: 100-race F1 plan not derailed by losses of Alonso and Piastri
Formula 1

Alpine: 100-race F1 plan not derailed by losses of Alonso and Piastri

FIA formally rejects Herta's F1 superlicence request
Formula 1

FIA formally rejects Herta's F1 superlicence request

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime
Formula 1

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Wolff: Abu Dhabi gave FIA confidence to make right Monza F1 calls Italian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Abu Dhabi gave FIA confidence to make right Monza F1 calls

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid Italian GP
Formula 1

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Latest news

Mercedes F1 trucks biofuel trial reduces CO2 emissions by 89%
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 trucks biofuel trial reduces CO2 emissions by 89%

Mercedes has revealed how a trial of running its race trucks on biofuel for the recent Formula 1 triple header helped net an 89 percent reduction in CO2 emissions.

Alpine: 100-race F1 plan not derailed by losses of Alonso and Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: 100-race F1 plan not derailed by losses of Alonso and Piastri

Alpine insists its 100-race target to be fighting at the front of Formula 1 has not been wrecked by the loss of drivers Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri.

FIA formally rejects Herta's F1 superlicence request
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA formally rejects Herta's F1 superlicence request

The FIA has clarified that it rejected Red Bull’s request for IndyCar race winner Colton Herta to be granted an exemption for a Formula 1 superlicence.

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take ‘two steps forward’ in 2024
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take ‘two steps forward’ in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo has suggested he could have a year out of Formula 1 in 2023 if it allowed him to take “two steps forward” upon returning in 2024.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
13 h
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023, which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Prime

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Prime

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Prime

BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.