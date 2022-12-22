Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ferrari announces launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car Next / F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its race one woes
Formula 1 News

Mercedes felt like it had "ghost in the car", says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says it felt like there was a "ghost" in the Mercedes Formula 1 car at times in 2022, thanks to the endless setbacks the team faced after making progress.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

After struggling to overcome early-season porpoising problems, Mercedes faced a number of false dawns with its W13 when it appeared that updates had resolved the majority of their issues.

Encouraging weekends in Spain, Silverstone and Hungary were all followed by disappointments, prior to the squad finally getting to grip with things around the time of the United States Grand Prix.

In an interview published on the Mercedes website on Thursday reflecting on the 2022 campaign, Hamilton said it felt that something unexplained was going on thanks to this rollercoaster form.

"The first big step was Barcelona, that was our first hint of there being more potential in the car," he said.

"It turned out to be a bit of a false positive; the car was good there but then the races afterwards were difficult. It was like a ghost was in the car and it kept coming back.

"But then there was France and that felt like a good step with our first double podium of the season. And then there was Austin, too, with the update we had working well."

Hamilton reckoned, however, that Mercedes deserved some praise for continuing to dig deep to find answers despite the many setbacks,

"I always knew that we could do it," he said. "I never doubted that we would get there in the end, but there was lots of trial and error, and so much failure this year.

"There were times we brought upgrades and they didn't work, and times we tried different things and it didn't work. I tried so many things and failed so many times but through that you learn and grow.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"That's what it's been about this year. It's been about failure, breaking down egos, strengthening our relationships, and strengthening our communications. From that perspective it's been really empowering."

While there were competitive struggles on track throughout the season, and Hamilton did not win a race for the first time in his career, he still thinks there were positives to take from the experience.

"It's been a very hard year for everyone," he said. "For me, it's been challenging in ways that I wasn't expecting, but I am incredibly grateful for that. I have felt more growth this year as a man, in terms of internal strength, than I have in many other years."

Read Also:

He also praised the fans for continuing to stick with him.

"I think this has been the greatest year in my career in terms of fan support," he said.

"There has been so much love and that's so appreciated in a time where the world is going through a really tough period.

"To see everyone excited for our sport, weekend in, weekend out, is so good. It's the most excited I've seen the fans and the most passionate, so the support feels like it is magnified. I felt like we've been on a journey together more than ever before."

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari announces launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car
Previous article

Ferrari announces launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car
Next article

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its race one woes

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its race one woes
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren not worried about losing Norris to F1 rivals
Formula 1

McLaren not worried about losing Norris to F1 rivals

Mercedes fires up new W14 F1 2023 car
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes fires up new W14 F1 2023 car

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

Latest news

Dakar video | Sparco creates world-first fireproof Adventure Jacket
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Dakar video | Sparco creates world-first fireproof Adventure Jacket

In this new Motorsport.com video, we are at the headquarters of Sparco to demonstrate its brand-new adventure jacket – the first to receive FIA homologation.

Marc Marquez: Is MotoGP’s comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Is MotoGP’s comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Motorsport.com.

Abt team "not sleeping a lot" to prepare for Formula E return
Formula E Formula E

Abt team "not sleeping a lot" to prepare for Formula E return

Abt team boss Thomas Biermaier says his squad's staff has not been sleeping much on its return to Formula E, following its late comeback to the championship.

McLaren not worried about losing Norris to F1 rivals
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren not worried about losing Norris to F1 rivals

McLaren insists it has complete faith in keeping hold of Lando Norris for the long term, despite him being an obvious target for other Formula 1 teams.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape Prime

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape

OPINION: Some of the 2022 F1 races attracted plenty of criticism for being uneventful contests. Yet the unpredictability of live sport and not knowing whether you're about to watch a thriller or a dud is all part of the intrigue - and has an important role to play

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2022
How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 Prime

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

OPINION: As 2022 ended up being a much more trying season for Lando Norris compared to his previous two Formula 1 campaigns, it’s worth looking back on the McLaren driver’s toughest race this year. After all, that’s where he really showed his class in a midfield season where success was harder to grab and spot

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2022
Is F1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match? Prime

Is F1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match?

OPINION: Over the years motorsport has witnessed iconic rivalries, some of which resurface every so often to remind us of past hostilities. Think Ford vs Ferrari or Senna vs Prost. But could an all-new conflict between two of the biggest brands in racing be heading to Formula 1?

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2022
How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

The ‘pay driver’ tag left Zhou Guanyu facing depressing abuse. But China’s first F1 driver put it all behind him with a decent first season at Alfa Romeo that meant a contract extension was never in any doubt

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2022
The off-track dramas that added spice to F1 2022 Prime

The off-track dramas that added spice to F1 2022

Who thought that once the fallout from Abu Dhabi 2021 was out of the way F1 could just get on with racing? That proved a forlorn hope, as once again political drama abounded in 2022. Here's how the year's biggest controversies played out

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2022
How Ferrari missed its big chance to end a painful F1 wait Prime

How Ferrari missed its big chance to end a painful F1 wait

When Charles Leclerc built a 46-point gap over Max Verstappen after three races of the season, expectation soared in Maranello - only to deflate amid embarrassing capitulation that prompted the departure of team boss Mattia Binotto. Unreliability, strategy errors and driver errors all had their part to play as the team faced an unexpectedly close challenge to hold onto second in the constructors' standings

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2022
The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains Prime

The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains

At a time of rampant calendar expansion, physiotherapists have becoming an increasingly important tool in a Formula 1 driver’s physical wellbeing. And as BEN EDWARDS explains, the winter is perhaps their most crucial period of the season.

Formula 1
Dec 18, 2022
How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022 Prime

How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022

The biggest rules reset in 40 years as Formula 1 reverted to ground effect regulations created new and demanding challenges for modern-era designers, as they worked within tight restrictions. Here are the major areas that had a determining outcome on the 2022 season.

Formula 1
Dec 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.