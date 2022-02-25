Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Barcelona test: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on final day Next / Haas F1: Fittipaldi first option if Mazepin cannot drive
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing News

Mercedes had to overcome "obstacles" in F1 test - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes has had to overcome "obstacles" this week during Formula 1's first pre-season test at Barcelona in Spain.

Mercedes had to overcome "obstacles" in F1 test - Hamilton
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

Although the seven-time world champion topped the times on the final day of running, the three days of action have not been completely smooth for his Brackley-based team.

In particular, Mercedes has battled the porpoising phenomena that most teams have faced to a greater or lesser degree, and it still faces some work in trying to find a proper solution for the next test in Bahrain.

Amid a consensus that Ferrari and McLaren have had the most positive of week of testing, Hamilton suggests that Mercedes has not had a perfect time.

However, he says the reliability of the car has been good and he says Mercedes is steadily working through the work it needs to do.

"It's been an interesting few days," he said. "It's not been the easiest, or the most smooth running. We've definitely had some obstacles to overcome.

"But we've got through a lot and of course we'd always want more laps, but I'm happy with today. I think I almost got 100 laps in today. So for half a day of running, that's not too bad.

"[We are] a little bit behind on the last two days. The car is a lot different to previous years to drive, as are the tyres. But we're working our way through it."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton said critical for Mercedes was taking on board the lessons of this week's test at the factory prior to hitting the ground running in Bahrain.

Read Also:

"The whole team have done an amazing job this week, the men and women back at the factory have done an amazing job," he said.

"So we just need to download all this data and get through it as much as we can next week, and just try to put one foot in front of the other."

With teams getting to grip with the new 2022 cars, and no one going for flat-out performance runs, Hamilton said it was pointless trying to work out who had the advantage right now.

"You never do on the first week. You never do," he said. "We have no idea where everyone is."

shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on final day
Previous article

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on final day
Next article

Haas F1: Fittipaldi first option if Mazepin cannot drive

Haas F1: Fittipaldi first option if Mazepin cannot drive
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Formula 1

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime
Formula 1

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

How no DRS and heavy fuel load disguised Alpine's F1 test progress
Formula 1

How no DRS and heavy fuel load disguised Alpine's F1 test progress

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

How Hamilton will be stronger than ever in F1 2022
Formula 1

How Hamilton will be stronger than ever in F1 2022

Hamilton: FIA still need to do more to regain my trust Mercedes launch
Formula 1

Hamilton: FIA still need to do more to regain my trust

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: Reduced F1 slipstream effect could compromise passing
Formula 1

Russell: Reduced F1 slipstream effect could compromise passing

Mercedes set for Bahrain F1 upgrade as it chases porpoising solution
Formula 1

Mercedes set for Bahrain F1 upgrade as it chases porpoising solution

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Mercedes launch Prime
Formula 1

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Latest news

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

Russell: Reduced F1 slipstream effect could compromise passing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Reduced F1 slipstream effect could compromise passing

Andretti reveals details of F1 team plan as ‘clock ticks’ on FIA call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti reveals details of F1 team plan as ‘clock ticks’ on FIA call

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
2 h
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
9 h
What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive Prime

What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
21 h
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.