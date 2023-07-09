Mercedes hints at rethink over Red Bull F1 copy
Mercedes has hinted that it may need to look again at potentially a full Red Bull sidepod copy in the wake of McLaren’s dramatic Formula 1 progress.
McLaren has proved to be the surprise of the British Grand Prix weekend as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured second and third on the grid at Silverstone in the updated MCL60 car.
The dramatic progress that McLaren has made since switching floor and sidepod concepts has raised eyebrows at other teams, as the Woking-based squad has jumped from fighting near the back to becoming one of Red Bull’s main challengers in terms of single-lap pace.
Lewis Hamilton declared that the way that McLaren had made such a move with a Red Bull lookalike was a “wake-up call” for his own Mercedes squad as it battles to close the gap to the front.
Team boss Toto Wolff has admitted that McLaren's progress should serve as food for thought for his engineers in it potentially needing to reevaluate going further down the Red Bull style route with the W14.
“I think from what you see from the outside, which is obviously only half the information, it is that the [McLaren] car looks like a Red Bull,” said Wolff.
“As a matter of fact, and to be honest, it doesn’t matter though – because only the stopwatch counts. And this is what I guess Lewis was referring too, that this kind of design seems to be a good direction.
“It’s easier said than done though. Each of us had bodywork that looked like the Red Bull in the tunnel, and it didn’t come up in performance.
“But we’ve got to leave no stone unturned and maybe look at it again because another team just found a second in performance.”
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, arrives in the paddock
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Wolff said that some deep analysis was needed about how the fight behind Red Bull was playing out, as the form of Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren keeps switching around so much.
“It is quite weird how that fluctuates – because you would have said for a long time into the season that Aston Martin was second before us,” he explained.
“Probably they were our biggest competitor, obviously with Ferrari, and then suddenly you have McLaren in the mix in Austria.
“Clearly, one car had the upgrade, and he was very fast, here both cars have the upgrade and they are second and third on the grid. So, absolutely, it seems like they have made a massive step in understanding and performance.”
Wolff said there was no doubt that Mercedes needs to find further gains with its car but reckoned that the way that Aston Martin and McLaren had made such big inroads for 2023 was proof that dramatic progress could still be made.
“I think it’s very encouraging to see that Aston Martin found massive chunks of lap times from last year to this year, and in the same way you see within the season McLaren doing that,” he said.
“That is something that you need to take your hat off [to] if we see that consolidating. Certainly, for us, it was a good example of how you can turn things around.”
Related video
Police deploy facial recognition tech as Just Stop Oil prepared to put 'bodies on the line'
McLaren: Red Bull F1 car copycat claims are unfair
Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"
Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing" Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"
Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure
Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Latest news
Suarez: "I wish we had one more shot" at Atlanta win
Suarez: "I wish we had one more shot" at Atlanta win Suarez: "I wish we had one more shot" at Atlanta win
ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate
ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate ARCA driver Sean Hingorani suspended for wrecking teammate
Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure
Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure
What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team
What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.