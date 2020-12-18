Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes hints at imminent Hamilton F1 contract renewal

Mercedes hints at imminent Hamilton F1 contract renewal
Mercedes has hinted via social media that news of a fresh contract for Lewis Hamilton is imminent.

Out of contract at the end of this season, Hamilton and Mercedes elected to postpone renewal talks until the star driver had wrapped up his seventh Formula 1 title.

Hamilton recently said he'd like to have a new deal sorted before Christmas, a target that looks set to be comfortably met based on a tweet from the Mercedes team.

Under the caption #Announce the squad tweeted a quote from Hamilton expressing a desire to sign on for 2021.

"I plan to be here next year. I want to be here next year," the quote read.

"I think we as a team have more to do together and more to achieve, both in the sport but even more outside it."

Confirmation of a new Hamilton deal will formally lock in the Mercedes line-up for the 2021 season, with Valtteri Bottas already signed.

Hamilton was, however, listed as a Mercedes driver on the initial FIA entry list that was unveiled last week.

Mercedes and Red Bull are the last two teams to make their 2021 line-ups official, although the latter is expected to announce Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen as soon as today (Friday).

 
