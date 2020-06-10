Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
170 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: "Laggy feedback" of new rules will decide 2022 fate

shares
comments
Mercedes: "Laggy feedback" of new rules will decide 2022 fate
By:
Jun 10, 2020, 8:49 AM

Mercedes technical director James Allison says that his team's hopes of carrying over its strong form into Formula 1's new era of rules in 2022 will be directly impacted by how successful it is this year.

While teams have still to properly make a start on the all-new cars that are coming, Allison thinks that that a "laggy" consequence of F1's new aero handicap system means that its impact will be felt in the long term.

From next year, the amount of time teams will be able to run in the wind tunnel will be based on their finishing position in the constructors' championship – with the last placed team getting more running than the winners based on a sliding scale.

For Allison, the impact of that regulation will be exaggerated by the fact that teams are at such an early stage of development with the 2022 cars.

Speaking to the official F1 Nation podcast, Allison said: "Actually consider what that means: in 2021, we're all going to be running cars that are largely frozen, carried over cars from 2020.

"Our significant axis of work in 2021 is going to be on preparing this new generation car for 2022, and so the large majority of the aerodynamics that you can afford to invest in 2021 are going to be on the following season, 2022.

"The amount of aerodynamics you can bring to bear for 2022 – 2022 remember – is going to be determined by how good you were in 2020.

"So this entirely new, 'blank sheet of paper' car, which has got nothing to do whatsoever with the current generation of cars – your fortune in that championship is to some extent influenced by just how strong you were in 2020, two seasons previously. That's a really laggy feedback system.

"I guess that's the nature of the challenge, but it's maybe not as obvious on first reading of those regulations just how long the shadow is that they cast."

Read Also:

F1 teams unanimously backed the idea of the aero development handicap system as a way of closing up the grid.

And while some have likened it to a gimmick like ballast, Allison does not think that it is artificial, nor that it will stop the best brains from standing out.

"I'm not sure that it's anti-innovation because whatever level of aerodynamic test restriction you're granted… however many runs you've got, however much CFD [Computational Fluid Dynamics testing] you're permitted to bring to bear, the incentive to be innovative is going to be ever-present," he explained. "So it's not anti-innovation.

"What it does is just brings more... opportunity to a team that has more overall aerodynamic testing granted to them than to one who is more restricted, and the one who is more restricted is going to have to work super smart in order to keep up performance relative to the ones who are less restricted."

Related video

Next article
What was behind F1's latest engine technical directive push

Previous article

What was behind F1's latest engine technical directive push
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Supercars

How a Supercars backmarker team turned the tables

2
Formula 1

Gallery: F1 2018 vs F1 2017 cars

3
Formula 1

F1 driver market moves "a bit of a shock" for Norris

Latest videos

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber 02:47
Formula 1

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber

F1's Banned Whacky Wings 07:36
Formula 1

F1's Banned Whacky Wings

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey

Latest news

Mercedes: "Laggy feedback" of new rules will decide 2022 fate
F1

Mercedes: "Laggy feedback" of new rules will decide 2022 fate

What was behind F1's latest engine technical directive push
F1

What was behind F1's latest engine technical directive push

Race of My Life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP
F1

Race of My Life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP

Mercedes "learned a lot" about new F1 protocols - Bottas
F1

Mercedes "learned a lot" about new F1 protocols - Bottas

How Hamilton is using his power to drive change
F1

How Hamilton is using his power to drive change

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.