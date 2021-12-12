Mercedes lodges intention to appeal dismissal of Abu Dhabi protest

Mercedes filed two protests with the FIA stewards at the Yas Marina Circuit over the race restart after Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the race to win the world championship.

The stewards dismissed both protests, including one of the resumption of the race with one lap remaining, but Mercedes has confirmed it has lodged its intention to appeal the decision.

“We have lodged our intention to appeal Document 58 / the decision of the stewards to dismiss the team’s protest,” said a Mercedes spokesperson after the race on Sunday.

It means Mercedes now has 96 hours to decide if it will continue and formally lodge an appeal with the FIA.

