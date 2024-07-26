All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights

Mercedes was lacking much top speed in practice at Spa-Francorchamps and will be keen to sort this out ahead of qualifying

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

Mercedes thinks its “pretty bad day” of practice at Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix was the result of losing 0.9 seconds on the straights against McLaren.

Neither George Russell nor Lewis Hamilton made much of an impression on the opening day of running at Spa-Francorchamps, as McLaren ended FP2 1-2 on the timesheets.

Read Also:

Having run with too little wing in the morning and consequently struggled in the second sector of the Spa track, Mercedes added more downforce to help better balance its performance for the later session.

However, while that set-up change did boost the overall feel of the car, it did not improve its performance relative to the opposition at all – with Russell ending second practice in sixth spot and Hamilton down in 10th.

Of particular concern to Mercedes was the fact that its data traces suggested the main deficit to the opposition was in straightline speed – with early estimates suggesting the gap to the benchmark being as much as 0.9 seconds on the straights alone.

Speaking afterwards, Hamilton said that, after a run of good races for Mercedes, there were not many positives to take away from the early running at Spa-Francorchamps.

“It was a pretty bad day,” admitted Hamilton, who lost his first two attempts on softs in FP2. “Obviously, it's been feeling great in the past couple of races, and it just felt completely different today.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We worked on it. The first session was not great, but then in the second session, we made some changes, and it started off great. Then, when I got to the soft tyre, I just couldn't improve.

“There's a bunch of balance issues we have through the lap, and it was better in this session, but everyone else went even better. So, to be 1.2 seconds behind is not great.”

Russell added: “We have got some work to do tonight. I think McLaren are definitely a step ahead of us at the moment, and Red Bull. So, we just need to keep on assessing and go from there.”

Russell felt that the competitive picture of the weekend was not totally locked in though, with him suspecting McLaren ran in a high engine mode.

“I think the McLarens were at max power, which gives you a couple of tenths around this track,” he said.

“So, tomorrow is definitely a different day, and I'm sure we can find a bit more tonight. We've often had very good Fridays, and the others have caught up on Saturday, so hopefully that'll be us this weekend.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans
Next article What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Belgian GP

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: New tyre offset cost shot of Belgian GP front row

Hamilton: New tyre offset cost shot of Belgian GP front row

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Hamilton: New tyre offset cost shot of Belgian GP front row
Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles

Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton will speak to FIA officials over Verstappen crash partial blame

Hamilton will speak to FIA officials over Verstappen crash partial blame

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Hamilton will speak to FIA officials over Verstappen crash partial blame
Hamilton: Verstappen needs "to act like a world champion" after radio outbursts

Hamilton: Verstappen needs "to act like a world champion" after radio outbursts

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Hamilton: Verstappen needs "to act like a world champion" after radio outbursts
The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP

The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen

F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen
McLaren, Mercedes demonstrate low-drag Spa F1 updates

McLaren, Mercedes demonstrate low-drag Spa F1 updates

Formula 1
Belgian GP
McLaren, Mercedes demonstrate low-drag Spa F1 updates
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
Ferrari rules out IMSA entry with Le Mans Hypercar in 2025

Ferrari rules out IMSA entry with Le Mans Hypercar in 2025

WEC WEC
Ferrari rules out IMSA entry with Le Mans Hypercar in 2025
F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen

F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen
F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

F2 FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

Prime

Discover prime content
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By GP Racing
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA