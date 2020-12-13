Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Race in
01 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns

shares
comments
Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns
By:

Mercedes has admitted to concerns over an MGU-K "gremlin" ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that has forced all its Formula 1 teams to turn down their power.

With power unit components getting towards the end of their life, Mercedes' worries have been heightened by a recent run of breakages.

Racing Point’s Sergio Perez lost a near-certain podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix when he suffered an MGU-K failure late in the race, while George Russell suffered a similar issue in Friday practice in Abu Dhabi.

Amid no definitive answer as to what is going wrong with the MGU-Ks, Mercedes has elected to try to play things safe for the season finale.

Turning the power down a bit almost certainly played a part in helping Max Verstappen take the first non-Mercedes powered pole position this season.

Asked about the situation, Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff confirmed that all the power units had been backed off a bit.

“We've got a bit of a gremlin sitting in there,” he said.

“The MGU-K is below the power that it should normally give. We don't understand exactly why yet. So we've taken a bit of performance out of it, on all the Mercedes engines.”

Read Also:

The question marks over Mercedes' reliability played a part in Racing Point’s decision to switch Sergio Perez to a completely new power unit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It means the Mexican will start from the back of the grid.

Although the engine factor hindered Mercedes’ performance in qualifying, Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas’ efforts have also been hampered by difficulties getting on top of the tyres this weekend.

“We didn't get the soft tyre right,” explained Wolff. “That's an outlier. The overall gap to the field is much smaller than we would have liked and we have to learn from that now.

“We can't say exactly what it is yet. We did quite well on the medium. The tyre suited us much better than the soft. But we were also very strong on the soft this year. You have to analyse the data, but we are not there yet.” 

Additional reporting by Christian Nimmervoll

Related video

Ricciardo: Alonso run show F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'

Previous article

Ricciardo: Alonso run show F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Leclerc explains Vettel Abu Dhabi helmet tribute gesture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains Vettel Abu Dhabi helmet tribute gesture

The story of F1’s unofficial 11th team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story of F1’s unofficial 11th team

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could Red Bull really take on Honda’s engines in 2022?

Raikkonen wears James Hunt helmet in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Raikkonen wears James Hunt helmet in Monaco

Wolff: Bottas won’t lose 2021 Mercedes seat to Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Bottas won’t lose 2021 Mercedes seat to Russell

Latest news

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns

Ricciardo: Alonso run show F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Alonso run show F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'

Albon plans to “disturb” Mercedes in crucial race for future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon plans to “disturb” Mercedes in crucial race for future

How the cocktail for F1's superteams became outdated Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How the cocktail for F1's superteams became outdated

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Leclerc explains Vettel Abu Dhabi helmet tribute gesture

2h
3
Formula 1

The story of F1’s unofficial 11th team

4
Formula 1

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

5
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Latest news

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns
Formula 1

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns

Ricciardo: Alonso run show F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Alonso run show F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'

Albon plans to “disturb” Mercedes in crucial race for future
Formula 1

Albon plans to “disturb” Mercedes in crucial race for future

How the cocktail for F1's superteams became outdated
Formula 1

How the cocktail for F1's superteams became outdated

Leclerc explains Vettel Abu Dhabi helmet tribute gesture
Formula 1

Leclerc explains Vettel Abu Dhabi helmet tribute gesture

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
19h

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.