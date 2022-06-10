Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Gasly: Baku layout putting AlphaTauri F1 car "in the mix" Next / FIA clarifies pit entry line limits for F1 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Mercedes needs "fundamental improvements" after torrid Baku F1 Friday

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin says Mercedes "needs fundamental improvements" after struggling massively during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Mercedes needs "fundamental improvements" after torrid Baku F1 Friday
Listen to this article

George Russell finished FP2 in seventh place, 1.3s down on leader Charles Leclerc, with teammate Lewis Hamilton a further three tenths in arrears in 12th.

Both drivers appeared to suffer from severe bouncing issues again due to the floor bottoming out on the straights, which has also plagued the team in Monaco.

Shovlin admitted that a solution to Mercedes' Baku struggles goes well beyond fine-tuning.

"We've got a bit of work to do to find time on single lap and long run. The balance isn't a major issue but we're lacking grip in the corners and the ride on the straights is uncomfortable for the drivers, so we need to improve that overnight," he said.

"Our straightline speed also isn't great but some of that will be due to us hitting the ground on the straights. We did have some new parts on the car today, so we'll review whether those were contributing to our issues.

"Overall, we're not in a good position and it's one where we need to be looking for some fundamental improvements rather than a case of fine-tuning."

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Hamilton said the dramatic bouncing, which also affected other teams including chart topping Ferrari, was the "hardest thing" about his Friday.

"The hardest thing about today was the bouncing, I'm a bit sore," Hamilton explained. "We're hitting serious speeds at the end of the straight and bottoming out. We're facing the same problems as in the last race.

"We tried something experimental on my car in the second session, it didn't feel great but at least we tried it and we got some useful data to go through. We'll probably revert to the original set up tomorrow.

"I can't tell you one specific area which is costing us the 1.3 or 1.6 seconds difference to the front, a lot of it seems to be on the straight but we need to get our heads down tonight and find solutions."

Russell: Conversations with F1 needed on bouncing issues

Russell thinks the scale of F1's bouncing issues across various teams, eight races into the 2022 era, suggests that the sport should look at a long-term solution.

"Now with the cars running so close to the ground, in the high-speed corners the cars are fully bottoming out and it's the same for everybody, it's really not comfortable to drive," Russell added.

"I don't know what the future holds for this era of cars, but I can't see us running like this for the next four years, so for all of us conversations will be needed as we're all in the same boat."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Gasly: Baku layout putting AlphaTauri F1 car "in the mix"
Previous article

Gasly: Baku layout putting AlphaTauri F1 car "in the mix"
Next article

FIA clarifies pit entry line limits for F1 Azerbaijan GP

FIA clarifies pit entry line limits for F1 Azerbaijan GP
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly

F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
12 h
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.