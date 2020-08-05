Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence

shares
comments
Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence
By:
Aug 5, 2020, 12:29 PM

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has no definite plans to give Esteban Gutierrez track mileage in the near future, despite a new rule for 2020 making the Mexican ineligible for an FIA super licence unless he has conducted a test.

Along with Stoffel Vandoorne, Gutierrez has been named as a reserve driver for the Mercedes, McLaren and Racing Point teams.

However a change to the super licence rules outlined in the FIA’s International Sporting Code specifies that drivers who have not raced in F1 for three seasons have to do 300kms of running to re-qualify for a super licence.

Gutierrez last raced with Haas in 2016, while Vandoorne is eligible as he drove for McLaren in 2018.

Regarding drivers who held a licence over three years ago the rule states: “In this case, the driver must be judged by the FIA to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability in single-seater formula cars.

“The F1 Team concerned must show that the applicant has driven at least 300kms in a representative F1 car consistently at racing speeds, over a maximum period of two days and completed not more than 180 days prior to the application, either certified by the ASN of the country in which the test took place or during an event counting towards the FIA Formula One World Championship for Drivers.”

Vandoorne is committed to Formula E in Berlin for the 70th Anniversary weekend, but thereafter he will be available to be the primary reserve for Mercedes.

The Brackley team has indicated that Gutierrez won’t have a chance to log the necessary mileage by replacing one of its race drivers on a race weekend Friday.

It is looking for an opportunity to give him a run, potentially in its 2018 car, as used by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas for pre-season running at Silverstone. However no date has been scheduled as yet.

The sporting regulations also contain the provision for a driver who hasn’t raced for two years to conduct a day of testing in a current car, but only after he has been nominated to replace a race driver, which means it is not a last minute option. If a driver does such a test and then doesn’t race the team is docked a day of testing the following season.

Read Also:

Gutierrez’s current ineligibility meant that when Sergio Perez tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the British GP Racing Point had no option but to look elsewhere when it settled on Nico Hulkenberg.

“I think Esteban would have been a really strong candidate for the seat," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. “But unfortunately he didn’t qualify. There is a new rule this year that if you haven’t raced in an F1 car in an official event for the last three years, you need to have done a test of at least 300km.

“That is a new rule that came into effect this year, which we didn’t particularly look at, because we didn’t think that a F1 driver that previously had a strong record wouldn’t qualify for the drive, but that was the case with Esteban, and therefore Racing Point opted for the other option. It wasn’t a bad option at all, for Nico Hulkenberg.

“We have to analyse now what it means for us. It’s a shame, because giving Esteban a chance is always nice, and he’s been a strong part of the team and a strong pillar of the team. Obviously I don’t hope that it’s ever necessary that we need a reserve driver. If we would have given him the chance. As it looks, we need to come up with another solution.”

Both Vandoorne and Gutierrez have had seating fittings at McLaren, and driven the current car in the Woking simulator, in case they have to be called upon. Team principal Andreas Seidl played down the fact that Gutierrez is not currently available.

“We are obviously aware about the situation,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com. “But in the end it's not something we are too focused on at the moment. If the situation comes that we need a reserve driver, I'm sure that we will find a solution.”

Related video

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1

Previous article

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence

Ford Australia appoints new boss
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Ford Australia appoints new boss

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy

Indianapolis 500 rescheduled to August
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Indianapolis 500 rescheduled to August

CHAMPCAR/CART: Long Road to Cleveland for NHR
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Long Road to Cleveland for NHR

Corvette drivers celebrate "special" 100th IMSA win
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette drivers celebrate "special" 100th IMSA win

IMSA Road America: Castroneves, Taylor win in torrential rain
IMSA IMSA / Race report

IMSA Road America: Castroneves, Taylor win in torrential rain

Latest news

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence

1h
2
Supercars

Ford Australia appoints new boss

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
IndyCar

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy

5
IndyCar

Indianapolis 500 rescheduled to August

Latest videos

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Latest news

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence
Formula 1

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1
Formula 1

Kubica returns to Alfa Romeo cockpit for Silverstone FP1

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today
Formula 1

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage
Formula 1

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing
Formula 1

Pirelli to scrap Silverstone FP2 tyre testing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.