All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

Mercedes "not getting carried away" with surprising Bahrain F1 pace

George Russell says his Mercedes Formula 1 team is "not getting carried away" with its leading pace in Bahrain Grand Prix free practice that "exceeded expectations".

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In Thursday evening's second free practice session, which is held in similar conditions to qualifying and the race, Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Russell, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in third.

Overwhelming favourite Max Verstappen was sixth as Red Bull put more emphasis on long runs.

And while Russell admitted Mercedes' progress compared to testing "exceeded expectations", he thinks Red Bull is still a cut above on race pace.

"We're not getting carried away with ourselves. The qualifying pace looked really strong, we still need to understand why it was so good," Russell said.

"We made some changes from the test and it exceeded expectations. But ultimately, the long run pace is where it all happens and Max is still ahead of us.

"It was very close with Fernando, Lando [Norris] and the Ferraris, Lewis and I were very similar as well, so we have a real fight on our hands.

"In race pace we were very pleased with the day, the car is performing really well but we're not going to get carried away with the timesheets just yet."

Mercedes' one-lap pace does provide it with a glimmer of hope that Red Bull isn't "out in the distance", as Hamilton phrased it last week.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"I hope so," Russell replied when asked if Mercedes now looks much stronger in qualifying trim than last week.

"We need to sit down and understand where this increase in performance has come from, whether it's a one-off, whether we can sustain this and what we need to do to fight for a serious position on Sunday.

"After testing Max looked a long way out in front, now that gap has reduced, but he's still out in front. I think he's still got a healthy margin to the others, rather than just a ridiculous margin to the others.

"So, by no means does this mean we're back, or we can fight with them just yet."

Hamilton added he was "shocked" by Mercedes' one-lap pace and progress compared to the pre-season test, but equally admitted his long runs wouldn't be enough to keep up with Red Bull.

"It's a shock to see us where we are but we'll take it for now," he said. "But we can't get ahead of ourselves, we need to keep our heads down, keep working on the set-up and trying to extract more.

"I think a long run pace is nowhere near the Red Bulls, for example, so we've got some work to do that."

When asked if a podium is on the cards, he replied: "I think we're going to be in the mix.

"It's a bit too early to say, but I think we're there or thereabouts with Ferrari and Ferrari and maybe Aston and McLaren.

"It's going be a close, a nice battle. [But] if Max is in the front, he will veer off as he has done for the last couple of years."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Next article Alleged Horner messages leaked after Red Bull F1 investigation clears him of wrongdoing

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

Alonso: Aston Martin's F1 qualifying pace a "massive surprise"

Alonso: Aston Martin's F1 qualifying pace a "massive surprise"

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alonso: Aston Martin's F1 qualifying pace a "massive surprise" Alonso: Aston Martin's F1 qualifying pace a "massive surprise"

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

George Russell
More from
George Russell
Russell: Mercedes made "big step forward" with F1 qualifying pace

Russell: Mercedes made "big step forward" with F1 qualifying pace

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Russell: Mercedes made "big step forward" with F1 qualifying pace Russell: Mercedes made "big step forward" with F1 qualifying pace

Russell: Mercedes has listened to Hamilton's wishes on 2024 F1 car

Russell: Mercedes has listened to Hamilton's wishes on 2024 F1 car

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Russell: Mercedes has listened to Hamilton's wishes on 2024 F1 car Russell: Mercedes has listened to Hamilton's wishes on 2024 F1 car

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024? Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole 2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Mercedes dialled out qualifying pace to boost F1 race chances

Mercedes dialled out qualifying pace to boost F1 race chances

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Mercedes dialled out qualifying pace to boost F1 race chances Mercedes dialled out qualifying pace to boost F1 race chances

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

Fines, penalties and pain: Driver racewear disasters

Fines, penalties and pain: Driver racewear disasters

NAS NASCAR Cup

Fines, penalties and pain: Driver racewear disasters Fines, penalties and pain: Driver racewear disasters

2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole 2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Mercedes dialled out qualifying pace to boost F1 race chances

Mercedes dialled out qualifying pace to boost F1 race chances

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Mercedes dialled out qualifying pace to boost F1 race chances Mercedes dialled out qualifying pace to boost F1 race chances

Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

Prime

Discover prime content
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA