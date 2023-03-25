Mercedes: Not realistic to be beating Red Bull this F1 season
Mercedes says it is not realistic to believe it can close down the gap to Formula 1 rival Red Bull this season, but insists that will not stop it trying.
Red Bull has started the 2023 season in truly dominant form, with its RB19 appearing to be around one second per lap quicker than the rest of the field in race trim.
While Red Bull has played down talk that it is a shoe-in for the F1 title this year, rivals are not anticipating being able to slash its advantage in the short-term.
And for Mercedes, which is undertaking a massive revamp of its W14 to try to turn around a disappointing start to the year, it accepts that it could take many months before it can start threatening Red Bull.
Asked by Motorsport.com if the large gap to Red Bull made it realistic to believe it could catch it in 2023, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “We’re just two races in this year, but is it realistic when we look at the gaps? No, it’s not.
“But, we just want to give it all we have and then see what the outcome of that is. We’ve been able to catch up a lot last year with a car that was bouncing way too much, and that in a way was overshadowing everything.
“Finally we won a race and got closer to them, and I think that needs to be the aspiration.”
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Mercedes is planning a change of concept for its car, moving away from the zeropod design that it hoped would be good enough to get itself to the front of the grid.
The first major update is being planned for around the time of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in May, with further upgrades planned for later in the season.
Wolff suggested that it could take up to a year before Mercedes finally has in place a complete package that can take on Red Bull equally.
“I think the length [of time] is probably between six and 12 months, because that’s the time that it really took for us [last year] to figure out what was actually happening with the car,” he said.
“That means we just need to have double the development speed, so a stronger development slope. The logic and rational speaks that for Red Bull, their gains are going to be incrementally smaller if the concept is mature.
“I think aero wise, and with wind tunnel time, that can help a bit but not hugely. It's just, we’ve just got to get our act together and, if we fundamentally understand where we need to put the car, then the steps are going to be large. But we need to be perfect.”
Related video
Stella: “No excuses” for F1 teams chasing Red Bull
Piquet fined $950,000 for racist comments towards Hamilton
Latest news
"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo
"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo "Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo
The simple explanation for Red Bull's DRS dominance
The simple explanation for Red Bull's DRS dominance The simple explanation for Red Bull's DRS dominance
Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP
Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP
New Yokohama wet tyre "very bad" in heavy rain, strong in damp
New Yokohama wet tyre "very bad" in heavy rain, strong in damp New Yokohama wet tyre "very bad" in heavy rain, strong in damp
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself
Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself Why Red Bull's biggest F1 adversary is now itself
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.