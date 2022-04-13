Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks Next / Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Mercedes: "On the limit" F1 cooling sparked Hamilton radio message

Mercedes has explained the "on the limit" Formula 1 cooling challenge it faced in Australia that sparked Lewis Hamilton to claim the team had put him in a "difficult position".

Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

After running third in the opening stages of the race at Albert Park on Sunday, Hamilton dropped back to fifth when he was overtaken on track by Sergio Perez and lost a place to Mercedes teammate George Russell in the pit stops.

Russell and Hamilton moved up to third and fourth when Red Bull's Max Verstappen retired while running second, leaving the two Mercedes cars separated by just one second for the final podium position.

While following Russell, Hamilton radioed the pit wall to say: "You guys put me in a really difficult position."

Hamilton ultimately finished the race in fourth place, but clarified afterwards that his radio message was related to his car overheating and not a criticism of the team.

Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles has now explained the cooling difficulties Hamilton was facing that sparked the message amid higher-than-expected temperatures on race day in Melbourne.

"That was all about engine cooling and keeping the power unit cool during the course of the race," Vowles said.

"We push everything to the limit, as you would imagine, and one of those is engine cooling, and you do that by closing up the bodywork or changing the louvre design at the back of the car.

"That decision is made on Saturday but obviously we are racing on Sunday, 24 hours later, and in this particular circumstance, the ambient was one or maybe two degrees warmer than we had expected.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"As a result of that ourselves, and not just ourselves, you would have heard it from teams up and down the grid, were right on the limit of what the engine and the PU can take in terms of cooling requirements.

"During the course of the race, when you are following a car, it meant that Lewis had to compromise what he was doing. He had to move out of the dirty air of the car in front of him and make sure he got cool, clean air through the radiators to drop the PU temperatures down.

"But doing that makes racing the car in front incredibly difficult, and that's why his message came out."

Russell and Hamilton's run to third and fourth helped Mercedes keep second place in the constructors' championship ahead of Red Bull, which scored points with just one car after Verstappen's retirement.

Read Also:

But Mercedes has struggled to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari for outright pace so far this season as it continues to combat the porpoising problem on its W13 car.

Although Hamilton and Russell were both able to battle the Red Bull of Perez at points during the race, Vowles outlined how Mercedes was still trailing the front-running outfits.

"In terms of where we were in Melbourne, we have to face the reality: we were a second down in qualifying relative to Ferrari and in the race, Leclerc was in a league of his own," Vowles said.

"Bahrain ended up being still to this point in our season our most competitive race, as an example, as a gap relative to the front.

"Every race though that we move forward, we have a plan of action of what we need to test, try and develop on that car and I am sure all of our competitors have the same thing.

"But the key is this: we have to start clawing back that gap to the front."

shares
comments

Related video

Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks
Previous article

Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks
Next article

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks
Formula 1

Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown
Formula 1

Hamilton: My jewellery will be staying despite F1 clampdown

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops
Formula 1

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Latest news

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

FIA hits back at criticisms of ‘turtle’ Aston Martin safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA hits back at criticisms of ‘turtle’ Aston Martin safety car

Haas rejects Uralkali request to repay sponsorship money
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas rejects Uralkali request to repay sponsorship money

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
25m
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.